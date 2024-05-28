KAMPALA – Bellazuri, a leading Ugandan manufacturer for cosmetics and skincare products dedicated to enhancing natural beauty, has joined forces with Joram Model Management (JMM) to host an exclusive makeup masterclass JMM’s latest cohort of models.

The masterclass, held over the weekend at Tirupati Mall in Kampala, aimed to equip aspiring models with essential self-makeup skills, empowering them to confidently do their own makeup for various professional engagements.

The collaboration between Bellazuri and JMM highlights a commitment to nurturing talent and fostering self-reliance within the modeling industry. By providing models with the tools and knowledge needed to master makeup application, both organizations are empowering them to excel in their careers and stand out in a competitive industry.

Renowned makeup artist Claret Ayebare led the masterclass, bringing her wealth of expertise and experience to guide the models through various makeup techniques and trends.

From flawless foundation application to intricate eye makeup looks, Ms. Ayebare shared insider tips and tricks to help participants achieve professional-quality results.

“We are thrilled to partner with Joram Model Management for this exciting initiative,” said Jacqueline Muhwereza, Bellazuri’s Marketing Manager. “At Bellazuri, we believe that beauty is about more than just appearance – it’s about confidence and self-expression. By equipping models with the skills to do their own makeup, we are empowering them to feel confident and empowered in every aspect of their careers.”

Joram Muzira, Founder and CEO of Joram Model Management, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Empowering models with practical skills is essential for their success in the industry. We are grateful to Bellazuri for their support in organizing this masterclass, which has provided our models with valuable insights and techniques to elevate their professional portfolios.”

In addition to the makeup masterclass, Bellazuri is excited to announce its participation in Miss Uganda 2024, the prestigious beauty pageant that celebrates the talent, intelligence, and beauty of young Ugandan women. As a sponsor of the event, Bellazuri will provide makeup products and expertise to contestants, helping them showcase their natural beauty and confidence on the stage.

“Our involvement in Miss Uganda exemplifies our dedication to supporting young women as they pursue their dreams and aspirations,” stated Ms. Muhwereza. “We believe that beauty is not just about appearance but also about confidence, self-expression, and empowerment. We’re honored to be part of this inspiring event.”

Through these initiatives and others like them, Bellazuri aims to inspire and empower young people to embrace their natural beauty, celebrate diversity, and express themselves authentically. Bellazuri strives to make a positive impact on the lives of Ugandan youth and foster a culture of confidence and empowerment.

