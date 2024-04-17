As the Miss Supranational 2024 pageant draws near, Denmark’s Victoria Team emerges as a symbol of resilience and innovation, setting unprecedented standards in pageant preparation. With a distinguished lineup of trainers and coaches, the Victoria Team embodies excellence, creativity, and unwavering dedication.

Leading this formidable team is National Director Lisa Lents CEO and Creative Director Nicole Rodrigues, whose visionary leadership shapes Denmark’s journey to the crown. Supported by seasoned choreographer and professional dancer Mai-Britt Catrine, whose illustrious career spans 28 years and includes collaborations with icons such as Whitney Houston and Nelly Furtado, the team embodies discipline and artistry.

A cornerstone of Victoria Team’s success is renowned pageant Q&A coach Jimmy, founder of “A Queen’s Conversation.” With nearly four decades of experience and a proven track record of shaping pageant royalty, Jimmy’s direct approach and creative methods have propelled numerous Miss USA finalists to success, including recent Miss America winners.

Adding an international flair is Alesia Raut, a luminary in Indian fashion and runway training. Alesia’s two-decade journey includes supermodel status, ramp walk training, and acting, positioning her as an influential figure in the Indian fashion industry.

Fashion Director Rocky S brings a fusion of Indian-inspired designs and global influence, having showcased his creations on prestigious platforms like London and Milan Fashion Week. Rocky S’s journey from humble beginnings to dressing global icons like Beyoncé mirrors the resilience and tenacity that define Victoria Team’s ethos.

Runway Coach Anea Rasch, a former Miss Grand International, embodies resilience and courage, inspiring women worldwide to pursue their dreams fearlessly. Meanwhile, Thom Brodeur, a titan in the fashion and beauty industry, lends his expertise in branding and strategy, further enhancing Denmark’s competitive edge.

With Victoria Team’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovative approach to pageant preparation, Denmark’s representative is poised to captivate audiences and judges alike at Miss Supranational 2024. Stay tuned as Denmark’s journey unfolds, setting new benchmarks for success on the global stage.

