Unilever’s iconic seasoning brand, Royco, concluded its month-long Ramadhan campaign with a grand event at Kibuli Mosque on Tuesday evening.

The Muslim community were treated to a special donation where items such as Sugar, Rice, Salt, Cooking oil, Beans, and Royco were distributed to aid families in celebrating Eid al-Fitr.

This hand over event marked the culmination of Royco’s ‘Share Goodness’ campaign, that aimed at elevating the Ramadhan dining experience.

Throughout the holy month of fasting, Royco has been dedicated to enhancing the dining experience for Muslim communities across Uganda. To that effect, Royco served Iftar meals at 30 mosques nationwide, spreading the spirit of generosity and sharing its goodness.

Additionally, the organisation embarked on a drive to rally Muslims to join in on the campaign by sharing essential food items to support those in need within the Muslim community.

Grace Nandawula, Nutrition Category Manager at Unilever, emphasised the significance of these donations which were distributed at Kibuli mosque before Iftar.

“The food items we are giving out will come in handy to help the needy communities. They will also have an opportunity to celebrate Idd with their families and loved ones tomorrow. We have worked closely with the Imam to mobilise the needy community, and witnessing their happiness and gratitude reaffirms the impact of our ‘Share Goodness’ campaign, which has brought so much love and joy to the Muslim community.”

Throughout the Ramadhan period, Royco offered promotional offers in support of the fasting month, recognising its signature seasonings, including Royco Cubes and Royco Mchuzi, as essential ingredients to enhance the flavours of traditional Ramadhan dishes.

Expressing gratitude for the initiative, Executive Imam at Kibuli Mosque, Sheikh Mutyaba Abdusalam addressed the media, stating, “We extend our heartfelt thanks to Unilever for this remarkable initiative, as well as to the customers who joined in giving back to the community by donating food items. Your generosity has made all the difference in the lives of many during this sacred month.”

Unilever’s Nandawula wished Muslim faithful across the country Happy Eid festivities over delicious meals seasoned with Royco.

