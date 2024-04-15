KAMPALA – Paints company, Kansai Plascon on the weekend hosted a memorable Partners’ Gala at the Kampala Serena Hotel Conference Centre.

The gala sought to express gratitude to the company’s esteemed partners for their support and role in driving the growth of Kansai Plascon in the Ugandan market, the officials said.

The event which brought together Kansai Plascon partners, stakeholders, and guests, was a night of appreciation, networking, and celebration.

“The Partners’ Gala provides us with an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the invaluable role our partners play in the success of Kansai Plascon. Your tireless dedication and hard work have been the driving force behind the growth of this company and the establishment of the Plascon brand as a household name in Uganda”, said Mr. Santosh Gumte, the Managing Director of Kansai Plascon, expressing his deep appreciation to the partners.

Mr. Gumte further emphasized Kansai Plascon’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

“At Kansai Plascon, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of excellence in every aspect of our business, and it’s thanks to your partnership that we’ve been able to achieve and maintain these standards. Together, we envision a future filled with continued growth and innovation, building upon the strong foundation we’ve laid together.”

The gala featured great entertainment from the legendary Afrigo Band, who graced guests with their timeless hits, including “Nantongo,” “Teri Mubi,” and “Mundeke.” Guests were treated to a sumptuous dinner, photo opportunities, and a direct networking atmosphere.

Daniel Adrian Kayongo, the Plascon Brand Manager, also expressed his gratitude to the partners, stating, “It’s important to acknowledge the role you, as our partners have played in establishing the Plascon brand as a leader in the Ugandan market. Your dedication and hard work have been instrumental in our success,” said Mr. Kayongo.

”At Plascon, we remain committed to delivering nothing but the highest quality paint products to our customers, and it’s thanks to you all here in this room that we’ve been able to uphold this promise,” Mr. Kayongo added.

Mr. Nuwagaba, Chairman Uganda Cricket Association, one of Plascon’s partners commended Plascon for the support.

“We are immensely grateful for the support of partners like Kansai Plascon, whose commitment to excellence mirrors our own aspirations for Ugandan cricket. Their sponsorship of both the men and women’s national cricket teams has given us a significant push forward in our journey towards success. Together, we continue to inspire the nation through the spirit of cricket, promoting young talent, and building a brighter future for our beloved sport.”

“I am proud to be part of a company that not only delivers exceptional paint solutions but also promotes enduring partnerships within our communities. At Plascon, our commitment to excellence extends beyond our products; it’s about building relationships, empowering our customers, and contributing to the vibrant story of Uganda’s growth and development.”, stated Mr. Moses Kato, National Sales Manager, Plascon Uganda.

Kansai Plascon celebrates its partners and stakeholders annually to recorgnise their contributions, listen to their feedback, and continue working closely with them to improve the company’s value proposition.

