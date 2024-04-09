The vibrant colors of Holi filled the air at the KCCA Grounds in Kampala as the Rajasthani Association, in conjunction with the Indian Association of Uganda in partnership with the Indian High Commission, Uganda and Kansai Plascon, organized a joyous celebration of the Festival of Colors. The event brought together over 5000 people from diverse backgrounds to partake in the festivities.

Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, love, and spring, is a time-honored tradition symbolizing the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring. The event was a display of the rich cultural fabric of the Indian Community, where they come together to celebrate diversity and unity.

Children and youth joyfully engaged in spraying colored powder solutions known as ‘gulal’ at each other, while adults smeared dry colored powder known as ‘abir’ on each other’s faces, embodying the spirit of friendship and celebration. There were delicious Indian food delicacies to add to the festive atmosphere.

One of the highlights of the event was the raffle draw where lucky winners walked away with exciting prizes, including TVs and a return ticket to Mumbai, India. The prizes were handed over by Plascon’s Brand Manager, Daniel Kayongo, who expressed his delight in supporting such community initiatives.

Kayongo also shared his thoughts on the partnership and celebration of Holi. He stated, “Plascon Uganda is proud to be a part of this vibrant celebration of Holi, which embodies the spirit of togetherness and joy. We believe in giving back to the communities we operate in, and this event has always provided a wonderful opportunity to do so.”

“As Plascon, we are committed to supporting initiatives that promote unity and cultural exchange among our customers. Our partnership with the Rajasthani Association and the Indian Association of Uganda shows how committed we are to carry on with meaningful connections within the community.” Daniel added.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

