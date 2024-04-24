The Keddi Foundation has extended relief aid to flood-affected residents and market vendors in Entebbe.

On Monday, April 22nd, 2024, the foundation, established in 2019 by Dr. Hon Keddi Steven, a Ugandan businessman and minister, provided crucial support to Angela Musiime, a single mother of four whose home was inundated by heavy rains.

Dr. Keddi, accompanied by foundation members, local leaders, and representatives from organizations like the Uganda Red Cross, personally delivered a comprehensive relief package to Musiime.

The package included a rented two-room house for one year, essential relief items such as mattresses, bed sheets, and mosquito nets, and a cash reward of $1000 to assist in rebuilding her life.

Musiime expressed her gratitude, saying, “I am deeply humbled by the Keddi Foundation’s support. I will use the money to start a business and become self-sustaining.”

In addition to aiding Musiime, the Keddi Foundation also supported vendors at the Nakiwogo Market by donating gum boots to help navigate flooded areas and providing a monetary contribution to assist in procuring timber to mitigate flood risks within the market premises.

Dr. Keddi pledged ongoing support to the people of Nakiwogo and Entebbe, where the foundation’s headquarters are located, emphasizing the foundation’s commitment to fostering success among economically disadvantaged individuals and creating a more equitable and prosperous society for all.

