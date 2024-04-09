The Muslim community at I&M Bank once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment to compassion and solidarity as they partnered with Al-waasi Charity to uplift fellow Muslims at the close of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a heartfelt gesture, the bank generously donated essential food items to communities in Bweyogerere Kakajjo, Wakiso district, earlier today.

These contributions couldn’t have come at a more opportune moment, coinciding with the upcoming celebration of Eid and the successful culmination of Ramadan.

Addressing the media, Racheal Kulanyi, the Communications and Outreach Officer at I&M Bank, expressed not just the bank’s honor in being part of these celebrations but also its deep pride in giving back to the Muslim community that has steadfastly supported the bank over the years.

“We are deeply honored as I&M Bank to extend our support to a community that has been our valued customers for a significant duration. It is our unwavering commitment as I&M Bank to make a meaningful impact in the communities we serve,” she said.

Sulaman Shuaib, representing Al-waasi Charity, echoed her sentiments of gratitude, emphasizing the significance of collaboration during Ramadan.

“Ramadan holds profound significance in the Islamic calendar. Each year, we join hands with different organizations to ensure our Muslim brothers and sisters experience a blessed Ramadan. We extend our heartfelt thanks to I&M Bank for their generous donation, which will undoubtedly alleviate the burdens of our brothers and sisters in Bweyogerere,” he remarked.

Established in 2018, Al-waasi Charity stands as a beacon of hope, registered under the NGO Bureau and the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council.

Its overarching mission is to uplift communities and enhance livelihoods through impactful community development initiatives and projects aimed at assisting the less privileged.

