Whether it’s New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, or just the pages of Vogue and celebrity gossip magazines, there’s a touch of striking style everywhere you look. While the exclusive labels and couture elements may be out of reach for many of us right now, the overall style and look is readily achievable. All you need to know is which celebrity styles are set to crossover into the mainstream and take 2024 by storm. The good news for you is we’ve already put together the only list you will ever need. Enjoy!

Varsity jackets are everywhere right now

This classic American college campus staple is now adding some retro style in all the a-list destinations and popular hangouts. Stars like Taylor Swift — and her newfound love of all things NFL — have pushed varsity style back into the spotlight in a big way. The relaxed, timeless vibe of this school of design is ideal when you want to be able to turn on the style without overdoing things. Wear your new varsity jacket with some loose fit jeans and you’ll have a 90s style look that’s lighting up 2024 in a way you’ll instantly fall in love with.

Subtle chic has replaced statement gowns

If you take a look at events like the Oscars and the Golden Globes, you’ll see that many of Hollywood’s leading ladies are really focusing on downplaying their outfits. What used to be a parade of couture dresses with extravagant detailing down the red carpet is now a lot more subtle. It’s what you’d expect from the era of subtle chic after all!

Taking a moment to downplay your own choice of dress or gown is as simple as browsing the new offerings that are already starting to hit the High Street. Take your time to find something that celebrates your figure while also going easy on the more decorative touches and you’ll find the right balance. Ideal when it’s all about moving with the times in a way that allows you to work within your budget so you can turn on the style and enjoy the ride.

The trench coat is well and truly back in fashion

This classic 80s and 90s outdoor accessory is well and truly back in vogue for men and women, and it’s something that will allow you to dress to impress in any setting. Ideal when you want to be able to change the look and feel of your outfit with a simple little addition that’s truly versatile.

The beauty of a trench coat is that it adds that timeless touch of allure that allows you to frame your outfit in a way that makes it truly weatherproof. You’re wrapped up warm, but without being too hot or bulky, and you can also show off your choice of flats, heels, or pumps however you feel like. Perfect when you want to be able to set the tone in a way that will create a truly timeless look that will never fade out of fashion.

Trouser suits are making a lot of noise this year

When it’s time to do a little feminine power dressing (but without the full-on 80s shoulder pads), you need to be looking at the celebrities who are rocking trouser suits. This striking look showcases your figure, boosts your confidence, and allows you to find the right balance between smart and just a touch of casual.

The first step is to find a fit that you feel comfortable with and a tone that allows you to coordinate with your choice of footwear and your natural hair shade. This simple starting point will give you everything you need when you want to be able to set the tone in a way that will allow you to make an entrance wherever life takes you. Enjoy the ride and you’ll be able to create a stunning look that really is all about you.

Boiler suits are getting more and more popular

This statement style is perfect for the women reading this who want to take a retro approach to casual style that moves away from sweatpants. Having the freedom to find new ways to go casual and take it easy, while also highlighting your love of chic style, is the main reason boiler suits are so big right now.

Pairing them with a simple bag and your classic training shoes or sneakers will allow you to create a thoughtful look with a touch of urban style. Ideal when you want to be able to set the tone in a way that will set you free to showcase your love of life.

Utility jackets pair beautifully with cargo pants

Going for urban chic without overplaying it with bright shades and too many logos is what a utility jacket and cargo pants combo does best. This is all about showing that you have that little touch of attitude that allows you to navigate the urban jungle, all while having the confidence to hold your head high.

Metallic colored dresses are sure to stand out

Last but by no means least, adding a touch of metallic detailing to your next evening dress will ensure you’re catching the eye for all the right reasons. It’s all about embracing a vibrant new array of shades and finishes that are sure to dazzle in the little without being too much. Take your time, take your pick, and then take the evening by storm as you show off your true inner style.

Fashion has certain intangible qualities that mean sometimes you simply have to go with the flow. While it’s simple to google the best free slots or cheapest airline tickets, you can’t just search the perfect fashion for you. What you need to do is take inspiration from different trends and then tie it all together in your own personal way.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

