Unilever Uganda, in collaboration with the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), is proud to announce its initiative to celebrate and honour women who contribute to their community through their hard work and dedication.

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2024 under the theme ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,’ mainly focusing on monetary disempowerment. Unilever Uganda has highlighted the invaluable efforts of women who work tirelessly to keep Kampala city clean.

Wangechi Gitahi, Unilever Uganda’s CSP Manager, expressed her enthusiasm for this initiative, stating, “We are thrilled to shine a spotlight on the remarkable women who play a vital role in maintaining the cleanliness of Kampala city. Their dedication and hard work do not go unnoticed, and we are honored to celebrate and reward them for their contributions.”

She emphasized the importance of empowering women in the community, saying, “At Unilever Uganda, we believe in the power of women and their ability to drive positive change. Through this initiative, we aim to empower and uplift these women by providing them with the recognition and support they deserve.”

Wangechi, underscored the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and community development, stating, “As a responsible corporate citizen, Unilever Uganda is dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the communities where we operate. This partnership with KCCA, shows our commitment to supporting women and advocating for gender equality, which paves the way for a future where every individual can prosper in society. This dedication cultivates a world filled with limitless opportunities and empowerment for all.”

Unilever Uganda provided the women with an assortment of goods, including Omo branded merchandise such as gumboots, gloves, reflector jackets, and aprons, to assist them in their cleaning duties. They also received products such as Royco, Pepsodent, Vaseline, and Geisha to support their day-to-day lives.

KCCA Central Division Mayor Salim Uhuru, commended Unilever Uganda for its commitment to women empowerment and community development, stating, “We are grateful for Unilever Uganda’s partnership and support in recognizing the hard work of these women. Their dedication to keeping Kampala city clean is truly commendable, and we are proud to collaborate with Unilever Uganda to celebrate and honour their contributions.”

“As a woman working to keep Kampala city clean, I am honoured to be recognised for my contributions. This initiative not only celebrates our hard work but also empowers us to continue making a positive impact in our community. I am grateful to Unilever Uganda and KCCA for their support and recognition,” said Nyendwoha Kabasambo, a cleaning supervisor.

