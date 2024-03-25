The air at Kampala Parents School was thick with anticipation as the vibrant hues of Holi awaited. Ugandan Indians, joined by members of the broader community, gathered for an evening of joyous festivities celebrating the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

The festivities commenced with an enchanting presentation by Miss India Uganda, setting the stage for a night of cultural immersion and jubilation. The audience was captivated by the graceful performances of Miss Little India Uganda, each act as a testament to the rich tapestry of Indian heritage.

At the stroke of 8:46 pm, the sky erupted into a dazzling display of fireworks, illuminating the night with a kaleidoscope of colors. Sponsored by NCBA Bank Uganda, whose unwavering support has bolstered numerous Indian businesses over the years, the spectacle marked the official commencement of the Holi festival.

The rhythm of Bollywood resonated through the venue as the Abakari group took center stage, their fusion dance weaving together the essence of Indian tradition and contemporary flair. Spectators were spellbound by the intricate movements of the performers, their energy infectious and their passion palpable.

However, it was Prankchu’s portrayal of a young Indian warrior that truly stole the show. With awe-inspiring acrobatics and boundless enthusiasm, he embodied the spirit of courage and resilience revered in Indian folklore.

Organized by the East Indian Cultural Association and the Indian Association of Uganda, the event served as a testament to the unity and camaraderie shared among the diverse communities in attendance.

The two-day celebration kicked off with a delightful meet and greet at the Fairway Hotel, where guests were welcomed with cheerful spirits.

As the night progressed, the melodious voices of Indian celebrity singers Sharib and Toshi filled the air, infusing the atmosphere with an irresistible charm. Men and women alike swayed to the rhythm of the music, their hearts echoing the jubilation that reverberated throughout the venue.

The highlight of the evening, however, came with the heartfelt address by Olivia Mugaba, head of business banking at NCBA Bank. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the celebration, she underscored the bank’s commitment to empowering the Indian community through tailored financial solutions.

Joined by esteemed colleagues from NCBA Bank, Olivia extended warm wishes for a night filled with laughter, music, and cherished memories. The stage was then graced by Aditi, whose endearing presence added a touch of innocence to the festivities.

As the event drew to a close, the Indian Ambassador took to the podium to express gratitude for the spirit of inclusivity and friendship that permeated the gathering.

With hearts full of joy and spirits uplifted, attendees bid farewell to a night that epitomized the essence of Holi – a celebration of love, unity, and cultural diversity.

“Let’s remember that Holi is a festival of love and unity, celebrating the victory of good over evil, as mentioned in the story of Holika and Prahlad. Despite Holika’s immunity to fire, with the grace of Lord Vishnu, Prahlad emerged unharmed while Holika perished. This tale resonates with us as we celebrate Holi today,” he said.

