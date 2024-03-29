KAMPALA – Sheikh Shaban Mubajje, the Supreme Mufti of Uganda, has rallied the Muslim community to involve themselves in substantive investment opportunities to enter the money economy.

Mubajje made the call on Thursday, March 28, 2024, as he received iftar assorted food items donated by Diamond Trust Bank Uganda Limited at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council in Old Kampala.

He expressed gratitude to DTB for the iftar donation-commending the good gesture that seeks to strengthen ties between the bank and the Muslim community.

“We have been so supportive of DTB bank as UMSC to the extent that all our accounts and most of our staff are in this bank. I call upon all believers out there to open up accounts with this bank which has a good spirit of giving back to its loyal customers.”

Mubajje also called upon all Muslims in the country to embrace the Government’s poverty Alleviation program of the Parish Development Model (PDM) because it is more developmental than he had thought.

“Yesterday I received some detailed explanation from HE the President about PDM and realized that it encourages the saving culture among members since they collect money and later borrow it,” he said, encouraging Muslims and other Ugandans to prioritize work over succumbing to negative influences.

On his part, Andrew Musanje, the Head of Branches and Channels expressed DTB’s commitment to inclusive financial services to all. He affirmed DTB’s commitment to support the Muslim community during seasons like Ramadan.

“As DTB, we have always been giving back to the Muslim community and today we have decided to come to Old Kampala Muslim Mosque, one of our business partners to give back to them,” he said.

Yesterday President Yoweri Museveni hosted the Muslim community for an Iftar dinner at State House, Entebbe, where he congratulated the Muslim faithful for successfully moving this far in the Ramadan season.

Rice, baking flour, maize flour, cooking oil, sugar, and other food items were handed out on Thursday.

Recipients PML Daily spoke to were grateful for the generosity of DTB as they end the Ramathan season.

