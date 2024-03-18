KAMPALA –Last night, the Irish community in Kampala came together for the culmination of the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, with a charity gala event held at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel gardens.

The event, organised by the Irish Society, drew over 300 guests, predominantly comprised of members of the Irish community, to commemorate the rich cultural heritage of Ireland.

The festivities kicked off with a lavish dinner at the Irish Ambassador’s residence, setting the tone for the days ahead. Then came the party at Naguru, where the Irish stout Guinness flowed freely, and the dance floor never seemed to empty. But it was the Charity Gala at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel gardens that truly stole the show.

The event was officiated by the Ambassador, H.E Kelvin Colgan, who extended his gratitude to the Irish community for their continued relationship with Uganda.

This year marked the 70th annual charity event, with guests from the diplomatic community coming together to raise money for good deeds. The proceeds collected are aimed at supporting different charity organisations in Kampala. Last year, the event raised Shs50m, benefitting five organisations including Hospice Africa and Hands of Hope.

But they aren’t stopping there. This year, they have their sights set even higher, aiming to collect Shs100m for the charities. With the support of generous sponsors and the infectious energy of the attendees, it seems like an achievable goal.

Of course, no celebration would be complete without music and dance. The band “9 Hazel Trees” from Ireland serenaded the crowd, while Roisin Lyons treated everyone to a mesmerizing Irish dance performance. Before long, guests found themselves swept up in the spirit of the evening, dancing and laughing the night away.

Roy Tumwizere, the Guinness Brand Manager, UBL summed it up perfectly, saying, “Guinness is once again proud to be part of the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, honouring our deep-rooted connection with Irish community and their rich cultural heritage.”

St. Patrick’s Day, for those who might not know, is an annual celebration of Irish culture and heritage. It’s held on the 17th of March, marking the death anniversary of St. Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland. Traditionally, it’s a day of feasting, parades, and, of course, a fair share of Guinness!

