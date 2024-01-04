KAMPALA – In a rare display of compassion, dynamic and philanthropic Ugandan trap artiste Rickman Manrick has capped off the year 2023 and entered the new one with a heartwarming luncheon and community welfare giveaway for the Bakuli ghettos in Kampala, where he once called home.

Bryan Morel Publications, representing Rickman, announced a groundbreaking collaboration with leading poultry supplier Yo Kuku! confirming that the initiative saw over 300 kilograms of premium chicken actualized and donated during this benevolent festive luncheon for the Bakuli community.

Commencing with a hamper distribution that included soap, sanitary material, sugar, cooking oil, bread, posho, rice, clothes, beddings and many other household needs) to over 50 families, Rickman and his fandom team then treated more than 300 individuals to a hearty meal. The event’s significance was amplified by Rickman’s choice of Bakuli, the locale of his inaugural hit, Bango, establishing a poignant link with the Mengo community.

A pre-event tease at Yokuku offices heightened anticipation, with Rickman sharing glimpses of something brewing between him and the brand’s corporate social responsibility. The team traversed ghettos, distributing Yokuku-branded luncheon and hamper chicken packages to families, highlighting social impact to the press, friends, and mainstream media.

Culminating in an album listening party, featuring Bexxx A DJ and an open mic with local artists headed by Scorpion Shabba, the event provided an intimate connection between Rickman’s music and the community. Yokuku seized the moment, delivering a speech and expressing commitment to further the virtue of giving back to society in the upcoming year.

‘Ndi Muto’ Album Track-list and Featured Artistes:

Born Champion – ft Joshua Baraka Abantu Ghetto Made – ft Soundlykbb, King Hanny, Ruyonga, Mark Da Urban & Bad Sparksy Find Your Way – ft Joshua Baraka Lugaba – ft Likkle Bangi Topowa Oh Uganda – ft Pasha Amaro Ndi Muto Luga Pandemic Big deal – ft Dougg Poundz Mba Ndigida No Time – ft Rulz Where Are You – ft Zavy Keiza Naughty Party – ft Dolv Gvng Party Night – ft Likkle Bangi & Maniac Mayne Duka – ft Double S Tolumba America Ekibe (remix) – ft Courtesy Davinci, Wizzard OG & Kapeke, Navio & The Mith

Among the record producers on this album are B.I.T. (Best In Town), Artin Pro, Raka (Joshua Baraka), Vad beats and Mio while Mixing and Mastering credits go to; Isaac Kalema, Herbertskillz and Vad beats.

