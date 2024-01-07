TORONTO – Isaac Kalule, known by his stage name Revbwoy, was born on August 22, 2000, in the lively city of Kampala, Uganda. Later, pursuing both studies and a new life, he ventured to Canada, where he emerged as a prominent Ugandan-Canadian artist, songwriter, and producer based in Toronto.

Revbwoy’s musical odyssey commenced with the release of his debut single, “Mulala.”

His artistic palette spans across diverse genres, including Afrobeat, Zouk, Dancehall, Afro-pop, and R&B, capturing the attention and admiration of music enthusiasts globally.

In response to the prevailing global challenges, Revbwoy showcased his versatility by collaborating on the track “Coronavirus,” a testament to his ability to not only navigate the intricacies of music but also engage with contemporary issues.

The year 2020 marked another milestone with the release of “Ku Low,” a single that firmly established Revbwoy’s position in the dynamic music scene.

In 2021, he paid homage to Ugandan comedian Ann Kansiime through “Kansiime,” a track demonstrating his appreciation for various art forms. Revbwoy’s musical journey traces back to his formative years in Uganda, where the church choir became the nurturing ground for his passion and talent.

Beyond the studio, Revbwoy has graced major festivals and shows, including Afro Fest Toronto and Bagamoyo Festival in Tanzania, where he performed for the Prime Minister of Tanzania. Sharing the stage with Uganda’s legendary artist, Jose Chameleon, and participating in the Ahfomad Festival in Vancouver, Revbwoy has consistently showcased his dynamic stage presence.

Relocating to Canada in 2018, Revbwoy seamlessly integrated his multicultural surroundings into his artistic expression. Now poised for a significant release, his upcoming EP in September promises to unveil seven tracks that encapsulate the full spectrum of his musical prowess.

Revbwoy’s journey from the church choir in Uganda to the vibrant music scene in Toronto reflects a fusion of cultural influences, underscored by an unwavering commitment to creating music that resonates with a global audience. With each composition, Revbwoy invites listeners into a transcendent musical experience, embodying the harmonious blend of his Ugandan roots and Canadian endeavors.

