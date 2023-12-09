MBARARA — Movit Products Limited through its charity arm, the Movit Foundation has donated essential items to mothers at Mbarara Referral Hospital as part of its latest philanthropic endeavor dubbed “Gifting Hands Initiative”.

Under its BayCare Category brand Baby Junior in the Ggaba Essanyu campaign, the foundation sought to acknowledge the mothers’ selfless contribution to the community.

As part of the Gifting Hands Initiative, Movit Foundation distributed up to 500 essential care packages to new and expectant mothers at Mbarara Referral Hospital. The care packages are designed to provide comfort and support to new and expectant mothers who often worry about the necessities of the new-borns while tirelessly balancing their roles as caregivers and pillars of strength for their families.

The care package included baby oil, jelly, powder, a baby T-shirt, and baby soap all from the Baby Junior Brand.

Dr. Bruce Mpamizo the Executive Director at Movit Products Limited said the company believes e in the power of giving back to the community that has been a crucial part of its journey.

“The Gifting Hands Initiative reflects our commitment to supporting and uplifting the incredible mothers at Mbarara Referral Hospital. We understand the challenges they face, and through this initiative, we aim to make a positive impact on their lives, showing our appreciation for their unwavering dedication,” said Mr. Mpamizo

On his part, Mr. Simpson Birungi, the Chairman of Movit Group, said the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility goes beyond just business.

“Movit Foundation under Baby Junior has always been deeply rooted in the communities we serve,” he said, adding that: “The Gifting Hands Initiative is a testament to our belief in the importance of giving back. We hope that these care packages will not only provide practical support but also convey our sincere gratitude to the mothers at Mbarara Referral Hospital for their invaluable contributions.”

Dr. Celestine Barigye the Hospital Director of Mbarara Referral Hospital conveyed appreciation for Baby Junior’s initiative.

“We are truly grateful for Baby Junior for its generous support through the Gifting Hands Initiative. This initiative not only recognizes the hard work of our dedicated mothers but also enhances their well-being during their stay at the hospital. Movit’s commitment to community welfare is commendable, and we look forward to more collaboration that makes a positive impact on the lives of those we serve.”

“I am overwhelmed with emotion knowing that Movit Products Limited has taken the time to recognize and support us, the mothers here at Mbarara Referral Hospital. It’s heartening to see a company prioritize community welfare in such a tangible way. The care package provides not only essential items but also a sense of care and acknowledgment, which means a lot to us,” shared Ms. Anette Kisakye, one of the mothers at Mbarara Referral Hospital.

Gifting Hands Initiative under Movit Foundation is an extension of the company’s commitment to social responsibility. A total sum of 60 million was allocated to the mothers at the health facility in care packages. The care package included baby oil, jelly, powder, a baby T-shirt, and baby soap all from the Baby Junior Brand. The activity was part of the activities leading towards the celebration of 26 years of existence at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara on the 9th of December 2023 said Allen Arinaitwe the Projects Manager at Movit Products Limited.

Movit Foundation encourages other corporations and individuals to join in supporting community initiatives and making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

The Gifting Hands Initiative has been to over five hospitals all over Uganda and has impacted over 2000 expectant and new mothers through the course of this year like Kawempe Referral Hospital, Ndejje Health Centre IV and Katabi Health Centre IV.

