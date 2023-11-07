KAMPALA – A documentary filmed in 2020 detailing the touching life story of Pr. Wilson Bugembe has scoped an international award

The award was announced by the Mount Zion Institute Alumni International Fellowship (MZIAIF) International Christian Film Awards, a global film festival open to all who create their content for the glory of God.

MZIAIF International Christian Film Awards is a massive gathering of filmmakers from over 60 countries with over 450 film submissions in several categories from over 70 countries.

Pr. Bugembe is a Ugandan gospel musician and pastor at “Light the World Ministries” in Nansana Wakiso District, Uganda

Bugembe was born in 1984 Masaka to Mr and Mrs Kirabira. Bugembe was orphaned at an early age which saw him live part of his life on the streets. But he was able to attend school up to university where he studied for only one semester and dropped out.

Bugembe started singing professionally when he was 19 years old. He released his first album “Yellow”.

His breakthrough song was “Njagala Kumanya” which received airplay on top Radio and Television stations in Uganda.

He has since had hit songs like “Komawo eka”, “Bilibabitya”, “Kani”, “Bamuyita Yesu”, “Yellow”, “Lengera Embaata”, “Komawo Eka”, “Munaabe” and “Ani”.

He has worked with Sylver Kyagulanyi Icha Kavons and Isaiah Katumwa.

He has released a number of albums like “Kani”, “Ani”, “Lengera Embaata”, “Biribabitya” and “Ningirira”.

