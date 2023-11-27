Movit Products Limited, the trailblazing brand in the haircare industry has announced its 26th-anniversary celebration with a grand event for the public in Uganda.

The milestone event, set to take place on 9th December 2023 at Kakyeka Stadium starting at 10:00am, Movit promises a dazzling spectacle of beauty, style, and celebration.

Founded 26 years ago, Movit has been a pioneer in the cosmetics industry, consistently delivering top-notch products that cater to diverse hair and skin types and styles. Over the years, the brand has become synonymous with innovation, quality, and a commitment to empowering individuals to embrace their unique beauty.

The anniversary event is a testament to Brand’s journey of growth, success, and its deep-rooted connection with the Ugandan community. Attendees can look forward to an unforgettable experience that blends entertainment, education, and, of course, a touch of glamour, officials said during a press conference held at Hotel Triangle in Mbarara.

Here’s a glimpse of what attendees can expect come 9th December 2023 at the celebration:

Hair Styling Competitions: Exciting hair styling showdown at the event: Creative flair, innovation, and skill converge in a vibrant display of coiffure mastery.

Massive discounts: “Unbelievable discounts await at our exclusive event! Save big on must-have items with massive deals that you can’t miss.

Free Hair Dos: “Enjoy free stylish braids, elegant updos, vibrant hair colouring, and more at our event! Transform your look with complimentary hairdos.

Mega give aways: “Exciting mega giveaways await at our event! Win fabulous prizes, from tech gadgets to luxury getaways. Don’t miss out!

Beauty Masterclasses: Renowned hair experts and stylists will conduct live masterclasses, sharing tips and tricks for achieving salon-quality results at home.

Product Launches and Giveaways: Be the first to witness the unveiling of Movit Baby Jely Variants. Exclusive giveaways and samples will be distributed, allowing attendees to experience the brand’s commitment to quality firsthand.

Live Entertainment: Enjoy a star-studded lineup of live performances, featuring some of Uganda’s top artists and entertainers. The celebration will be filled with music, dance, and other exciting surprises.

Community Engagement: Movit is deeply committed to giving back to the community. The event will be having three activities in Mbarara leading up to the Celebration Visiting of Divine Mercy Babies Home, Cleaning of a local market and Gifting Mothers at Mbarara Referral Hospital.

Ibrahim Kalemera, Business Development Manager, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, stating, “Our 26th anniversary is not just a celebration of the years gone by but a testament to the vibrant and dynamic community that has supported us throughout this incredible journey. This event is our way of saying thank you and inviting everyone to join us in commemorating this milestone.”

Crown Beverages Uganda limited is thrilled to be part of the 26 years of Movit and to share happiness with Ugandans and celebrate Ugandan business. He also informed the press that everyone will be getting a soda from any of the brands of Pepsi as they go in. Mr. Juluis Mwesigye.

Movit’s 26th-anniversary celebration is open to the public, and tickets will be available for purchase at the entrance at a fee of 5000 Uganda shillings only and comes with free Movit soap, Movit jelly and a Pepsi.

