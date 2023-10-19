KAMPALA – The Indian fraternity in Uganda is all smiles as they prepare to celebrate the Diwali or Deepavali Festival.

The event will take place this Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Diwali/Deepavali is a Hindu festival observed as a public holiday in various countries like Fiji, Mauritius, India, Trinidad & Tobago and all over the world by over 100 million people.

It is a festival of lights that revolves around the triumph of good over evil, purity over impurity, life over death, rejoicing, self-renewal among others.

Gates will open at midday, at the Speke Resort Munyonyo

Families, friends, business associates participate in acts of love like gift exchanges, settling off old deals, forgive one another as a way of positivity and moving forward.

According to organisers, this year’s festival will have a variety of Indians delicacies, games, music and drinks for the people to enjoy and celebrate with their families and friends.

There will be food tents, music, a children’s corner and fireworks.

“All the rich cuisines of the Indian Sub-Continent will be there,” organisers say.

