KAMPALA- Strat Bridal, an esteemed luxury bridal boutique, is proud to announce its five-year milestone of curating extraordinary bridal experiences.

Since its inception, Strat Bridal has been synonymous with elegance and celebration, offering an exquisite selection of opulent bridal gowns sourced from internationally acclaimed wedding designers who have graced fashion runways around the globe.

As the exclusive stockist of prestigious brands including Pollardi Fashion Group, Vladiyan Royal, Ida Torez, Oksana Mukha, Daria Karlozi, and Anna Sposa, we have also had the privilege of collaborating with luminaries like Michael Cinco, Alonuko Bridals, and Safir Paris, ensuring unparalleled excellence for our cherished brides.

In tandem with our five-year anniversary, Strat Bridal is embarking on an exciting new chapter with a relocation to a spacious and enhanced venue.

The bridal home’s new location situated in the TMT Atrium building, Bukoto in Kampala, Uganda, will bring exceptional products and services even closer to its discerning clientele.

This milestone is accompanied by a fresh brand identity, complete with a new logo, and the highly anticipated unveiling of our exclusive collection from the illustrious Barcelona Bridal Week 2024.

Renowned for creating unforgettable and magical bridal experiences, Strat Bridal has been crafting personalized memories for brides, transforming them into true ‘Strat Brides’ for half a decade.

Tracy Kakuru Otatiina, the founder expressed her delight.

“Leading the creation of a luxurious bridal store that showcases some of the world’s most esteemed bridal brands in the East African region has been a dream come true,” she explained.

She explained that over the past five years, she has had the privilege of immersing herself in the bridal industry, meeting esteemed designers, and attending international bridal fashion shows, all to keep the brand at the forefront of modernity and excitement for our brides.

“I am passionate about brides, I am inspired by bridal couture, and I hold dear the role we play in each bride’s unique wedding journey. I am thrilled to unveil our new location at TMT Trium, Bukotto, Kampala, an expansive yet intimate space designed to empower brides to become their best selves with confidence and grace,” she said.

