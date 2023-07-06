KAMPALA —Stanbic Bank Uganda have joined Eat Out Uganda, to organize the Taste of Kampala culinary campaign.

The campaign, launched on Tuesday July 4, is aimed at giving Kampala dwellers a dining experience at over 50 renowned restaurants across the city. The premier culinary affair, aims to showcase the best of Kampala’s vibrant dining scene. The event will captivate food enthusiasts and celebrate the diverse talent in Kampala’s culinary space, promising an unrivaled culinary experience like never before.

Stanbic Bank will participate through their Flexipay digital payment solution to make the experience seamless and enjoyable by ensuring safe affordable and convenient payments.

Announcing the partnership at the launch of the campaign, Stanbic Bank’s Stanbic Bank’s Head of Products, Private and Personal Banking Salim Kitagenda said the Bank is thrilled to be part of the Taste of Kampala. “Customers who make payments through FlexiPay or their Stanbic Visa card will get to enjoy discounts of up to 30%. This exclusive offer is our way of rewarding our valued customers and promoting a cashless society,” Kitagenda said, adding that Stanbic Bank felt a need to introduce the convenience that comes with FlexiPay’s seamless payment process and ease of onboarding.

“Even without a Stanbic bank account, one can be able to quickly open a FlexiPay wallet, easily fund the wallet and make payments at the various restaurants; to get started dial *291? or download the FlexiPay App from the App or Play Store,” he stated.

Other advantages that Stanbic’s participation brings include the convenience of seamless banking, easy collections, and reconciliations that Flexipay brings. He explains that the partnership will support local businesses and foster growth within the restaurant industry.

“By supporting events like Taste of Kampala, Stanbic Bank aims to contribute to the growth and development of Uganda’s culinary scene. We believe that by fostering partnerships and providing innovative financial solutions, we can help create a vibrant and prosperous ecosystem for the restaurant industry in the country,” he says.

During the 10 day-long campaign, participants of Taste of Kampala will have the opportunity to indulge in a joyous dining experience while enjoying exclusive discounts offered by the participating restaurants. According to Sylvester Lalum, Country Chef EatOut Uganda, this presents a unique opportunity for food lovers to embark on a culinary journey, savoring the diverse flavors and uncovering the countless hidden gems that Kampala city has to offer.

Lalum expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign, stating, “Kampala has emerged as a hub of gastronomic excellence, with its restaurants offering an array of culinary delights. Taste of Kampala is our endeavor to showcase the city’s thriving food scene and provide a platform for both locals and visitors to explore the rich culinary heritage of Kampala.”

EatOut, premier online guide, serves as a trusted resource for individuals looking to discover and experience the vibrant city of Kampala. By curating an extensive selection of events, exciting restaurants, and other lifestyle businesses, EatOut contributes to the thriving culinary and entertainment scene of the city. With their extensive expertise and reach, EatOut is committed to supporting Taste of Kampala in showcasing the dynamic culinary scene and establishing Kampala as a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts.

The Taste of Kampala campaign boasts an impressive lineup of participating restaurants and establishments, each renowned for their culinary excellence and unique offerings. From the elegant Athena Hotel to the lively Banana Bar, from the cozy Bush pig to the luxurious Canary Hotel, from the charming Cantine Divino to the exquisite Hilton Garden Inn, the participating restaurants promise a culinary adventure that will tantalize the taste buds of attendees. Other notable participants include Ishaazi, Kokonati, La Patisserie, Mediterraneo, Menlyn Cafe, Molecule, Onomo, Patio, Pizza Connection, Ri’s Munch, Rider’s Acacia, Rider’s Bugolobi, Rittz Cafe, Revive by Ark, Tamarai Thai, The Bistro, The Lawns, The Maze, The Villa, Yushili, Fortaleza, Dejabrew Cafe, and Central Perk to name but a few.

