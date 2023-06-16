In commemoration of World Donor Day, dfcu Bank has launched a two-day blood donation drive in collaboration with the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) across its branches.

The inaugural drive commenced on Wednesday at dfcu Bank Head Offices in Nakasero and will continue until June 15 at various locations including; Nakasero and Owino Markets, Nateete and City Square.

Aligned with the theme for the 2023 World Blood Donor Day, “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often,” dfcu Bank and URCS reaffirmed their commitment to their core values, placing people – customers, community, staff, and partners – at the forefront of the work they do.

This year’s World Blood Donor Day theme emphasizes the crucial role that each individual can play in contributing the gifts of blood or plasma, especially for patients who require lifelong transfusion support. Regular donations of blood create a safe and sustainable supply of these life-saving resources, ensuring timely treatment for patients in need.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an adequate and safe blood supply is essential for healthcare systems. On average, a country should maintain a blood stock equivalent to 1% of its population. In Uganda, with an estimated population of around 45 million, approximately 450,000 units of blood are ideally required to meet the demand.

Insufficient blood supply can have severe consequences, including loss of lives. Emergency medical procedures, surgical interventions, and treatments for various medical conditions often rely on blood transfusions. In cases where blood is not readily available, patients may face delays in receiving critical care, leading to increased risks and potential fatalities.

Charles Mudiwa, CEO of dfcu Bank, highlighted the significance of the event as the world celebrates World Blood Donor Day. He stressed the unpredictability of when any individual might require a blood transfusion, underscoring that it could happen to anyone at any time. Mudiwa expressed dfcu Bank’s commitment as a socially conscious organization to foster a culture of voluntary blood donation and contribute to the availability of a readily accessible blood supply for patients through its partnership with the Uganda Red Cross Society.

Furthermore, Mudiwa emphasized the Bank’s purpose, saying “Without a healthy community, we cannot fulfill our brand purpose of transforming lives and businesses in Uganda. I encourage everyone to donate blood, as it is our collective responsibility to sustain a healthy community.”

Robert Kwesiga, Secretary General of the Uganda Red Cross Society, expressed gratitude for the initiative and the opportunity to collaborate with dfcu Bank, commending the Bank for its unwavering support of URCS’s mission and values.

Juliet Adong, Principal Assistant Secretary of Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS), extended her appreciation to the donors, referring to them as heroes, and acknowledged the value of the partnership with dfcu Bank. Adong emphasized the crucial role of partners like dfcu in supporting UBTS’s mission for the betterment of humanity.

She highlighted the ongoing need for more blood donations to reach the target collection of 1% of the population.

Through this blood donation drive, dfcu Bank and the Uganda Red Cross Society aim to save lives and ensure a reliable supply of blood for patients in need. The organizations invite the public to join this life-saving cause and make a difference in their communities

