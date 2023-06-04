KAMPALA – Buyanja My Roots – BMR has embarked on building a multi-billion-shilling business complex in Buyanja Sub-county, Rukungiri district.

Started as a WhatsApp group for social networking in 2018 with only 20 members, BMR is now a fully registered, free and open-entry voluntary and community initiative with over 1,200 registered members.

Speaking to the press at Kampala Chapter meet and greet on Saturday, Nickson Ankunda, Chairman Buyanja Investment Club, a subsidiary of Buyanja My Roots, said they decided to pull resources and build a mall that will act as a business center back home to ensure that the locals can easily access different facilities.

He noted that the group was formed for social motives, to support each other on events like weddings and burials but later realized that they need to cause an impact.

“So, so far we’ve pulled some reasonable amount of money, a member pays 2 million every year and we are looking at pulling that money for five years and members have embraced the initiative.”

“…there are services which are not in Buyanja, we want a good supermarket, good accommodation, we realized when we go there are times we don’t get what we want…let’s put such a facility which will help us and the people who are there,” added Mr. Ankunda.

He revealed that even before setting up the building, they have invested their money with the UAP Unit Trust which gives them returns.

“So, that is a great investment and to apart from this, our vision is bigger. We might end up in the real estate. We need to build a public library in our area.”

Although, Ankunda said they have not moved on a smooth surface being a group of a big number.

“I can assure you some will actually try to slow you down, some will discourage you but of course when you have guiding principles, you stick to them and move on.”

Mr. Ankunda advised other groups to look beyond the social component and think about development.

The association is also looking forward to hosting a health camp where people in Buyanja will have access to free medical check-ups and treatment for various diseases.

Dr. Akampulira Ham, the Association General Secretary says this is one way of giving back to their communities and this particular camp will take place in December.

“Previously we did that and I can assure people that this year we are also going to make a massive one. We shall have dental checkups, eyes, wellness clinic and non-communicable diseases,” he said, calling on people to come and get those services at free cost.

This time, Dr. Akampulira said they will provide eyeglasses to some people and for those who they can’t handle, they will refer them to bigger facilities.

Last year, BMR equipped Buyanja Health Centre III and Kasheshe Health Centre III both in Rukungiri district, with reliable rainwater collection systems.

Mr. Asinguza Allan Mutemba, the chairman of the group noted that it is their role to support their homeland’s health services, education, and even agriculture.

In 2021, Asinguza said they were able to support the two health centres with equipment worth Shs33 million including maternity, delivery and patient beds, lighting, waiting area and refrigerators.

He also revealed that they have secured about 25 scholarships for university students both on diplomas and degrees but also contributed to the building of blocks at Rwetuha primary school.

