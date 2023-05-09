In a Uganda where healthcare disparities continue to exist, there are those who are committed to making a difference.

Mr. Ben Kavuya, a passionate philanthropist and entrepreneur, is one such individual who has dedicated his life to creating a healthier and more productive community in Uganda.

On Thursday, 4th May2023, a new maternity ward at Kabatema Health centre II, Lyantondde district, that was constructed by Ben Kavuya was launched, at a function at the ceremonial grounds at Kabatema Primary school.

Kabatema Health Centre II, constructed at a cost of over UGX. 200M, has gone a long way in addressing maternity issues in Lyantondde, providing much-needed access to quality care.

The Guest of Honour at the launch was Hon. Sarah Mateke, Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs – Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development. In attendance were area Member of Parliament Hon Enos Asiimwe and other Members of Parliament namely; Hon. Oliver Koyekyenga, Hon. Rita Bwahika, to mention but a few.

Uganda has long struggled with providing adequate healthcare to its citizens, especially in rural areas where resources are limited. This has resulted in a high prevalence of preventable diseases and poor health outcomes for many people. The need for better healthcare is clear, and it is a collective effort to improve the situation.

Kavuya’s vision of giving every person a chance at a healthy, productive life has inspired him to take action. He recognized the urgent need for healthcare infrastructure in the area and stepped up to make a difference. Through his philanthropic efforts, he has funded the construction of the new maternity wing, providing access to basic medical services for the local community.

Improved maternal health management will have a ripple effect on the community, leading to a more productive workforce and a stronger economy for Uganda.

In his remarks, Mr. Ben Kavuya, shared that he strongly believes that access to quality healthcare is a basic human right and should be available to everyone, regardless of their location or financial status.

‘No one should have to choose between their health and their livelihood. We all deserve a chance at a healthy, productive life, and it’s up to us to make that a reality. I can pledge that Legacy Group will continue to carry out similar initiatives across the nation,’ Mr. Kavuya said.

Mr. Kavuya’s philanthropic efforts have not gone unnoticed. The people of the Kabatema community are grateful for his generosity, and many have already benefited from the services provided by the new ward in the health centre. Children can now receive immunizations, women can access maternal health services, and the elderly can receive medical care in a facility that is equipped with modern amenities.

Kavuya’s passion for creating a healthier, productive community for a better Uganda has been a consistent journey whose start can be traced back to 1996 when he constructed a Health centre 2 in Lyantonde and thereafter, a Health Centre 3 in Rukungiri.

Relatedly, in 2021, President Museveni, launched the East African Medical Vitals; Africa’s first surgical and medical gloves manufacturing factory. The Ugandan company manufactures high-quality, latex, powder-free medical gloves (examination and surgical), vital medical consumables in health facilities.

East African Medical Vitals, a company started by Mr. Kavuya, is testimony of his deliberate action to be be part of the solution. By constructing a state-of-the-art factory in Uganda to manufacture high-quality, safe, and affordable medical consumables, Kavuya is making a significant contribution to improving healthcare in Uganda and the East African reigon. Through this investment in the medical consumables industry, Kavuya is not only creating job opportunities but also addressing the issue of medical supply chain disruptions, which have been a major concern in the healthcare sector.

In a world where we often focus on what divides us, Kavuya has shown us that we can come together to make a difference in the lives of others. His selflessness and dedication to the betterment of others is truly commendable, and we can all learn from his example.

