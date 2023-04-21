Committed to making a positive and measurable impact on the communities in which it operates, the Muslim community at I&M Bank Uganda, with the support of I&M Bank Uganda reached out to Alwaasi Charity to support their mission of empowering and uplifting vulnerable communities in Bweyogerere, Kakajjo.

Annette Nakiyaga, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at I&M Bank said the bank is committed to making the different communities they operate in a better place for everyone.

“We are determined to make a difference in the different communities we operate in, And for this particular cause I&M Bank team has offered a cash contribution to purchase essential household items for the community,” she said.

Nakiyaga added that this gesture is in line with I&M Bank’s sustainable pillar of enabling giving and represents the start of its partnership with Alwaasi Charity.

“This is just the beginning of a fruitful partnership. Together, we aim to reach out to other needy communities in Luwero, Kasese, Makerere, and Katanga,” she said.

Sulaman Shuaib, the Al-waasi Charity representative said they partnered with I&M Bank to help the financial institution reach out to its customers as they observe the Holy Month.

“Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. Every season we partner with different organizations to help our Muslim brothers have a smooth Ramadan. We are thankful to I&M Bank for donating food items to our brothers and sisters in Bweyogerere,” he said.

Established in 2018, Al-waasi Charity is a charity organization registered under the NGO Bureau and the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council. Al-waasi’s main aim is to transform people’s quality of life and improve their livelihoods through undertaking community development work and different projects with the less privileged.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related