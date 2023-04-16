KAMPALA — Finance Trust Bank (FTB) on Friday evening treated its Muslim customers and partners who are observing the Holy month of Ramadan to an iftar dinner held at it’s Twed Plaza Head Offices in Kampala. The annual observance of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.

FTB Managing Director Ms. Annet Nakawunde said the bank believes in the values of inclusivity, diversity, and respect for all.

“We are proud to celebrate Ramadan with our Muslim colleagues, clients, and partners. This evening’s dinner is a symbol of our commitment to building stronger relationships with the Muslim community. It is an opportunity for us to learn from each other, share experiences, and deepen our understanding of each other’s values,” Ms. Nakawunde said during Duwa prayers led by prominent Muslim cleric Imam Idi Kasozi.

Nakawunde said that Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and community— explaining that Ramadan is a time for Muslims to strengthen their connection with God, seek forgiveness, and reach out to their fellow human beings with kindness and generosity.

“We are delighted to have been able to give back to our Muslim staff during the Holy Month of Ramadan. We believe this event is a great opportunity for us to appreciate our Halal customers and staff,” she said.

Nakawunde said Finance Trust Bank is the first financial institution to launch the country’s first Islamic Sharia compliant account called Halal.

She said the Trust Halal account is an affordable personal savings account designed to offer holistic banking to Sharia compliant individuals.

Percy Lubega, head of business development at the bank, said the Trust Halal savings account for individuals and businesses is now one of the most selling products of the bank and urged Moslem community to embrace it.

Imam Kasozi commended the Finance Trust Bank for hosting the Muslim community— describing it as fulfilling the Quran’s guidance of sharing.

“I would like to thank the management of Finance Trust Bank for fulfilling the guidance of the Quran and that is sharing; it’s about feeling for one another,” he stated.

On the Halal saving product offered by the bank, Imam Kasozi said Sharia compliant banking is not only for Muslims but for all of humanity.

He urged all Muslims to open up accounts in this bank.”

In 2021, Uganda Cabinet approved a law to allow commercial banks to offer Islamic banking so that the low income population has wider access to credit.

