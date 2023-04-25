KAMPALA — Movit Products Limited has extended support to the Muslim fraternity across the country as part of of Eid al-Fitr, a festival that celebrates the end of Ramadan in the Islam faith.

Speaking at the handover, Lilian Indiazi, Movit Products Head of Marketing Uganda said that Movit Products has had a long-term working relationship with the Muslim fraternity—noting that the company recognizes the importance of observing Ramadhan and the value of giving and sharing.

“As a home-grown brand with a rich Ugandan history, Movit Products recognizes the importance of observing Ramadan and the value of giving and sharing. We have been working closely with the Muslim leadership and believers at different levels over the years and we are delighted for your continued support of the brand”.

The food items donated included; rice, sugar, maize flour, cooking oil, wheat flour, and Movit goodies. The areas that benefited from the donations include Kampala, Kibuli Mosques, Old Kampala Mosque, and Lweza as well as Movit Products employees.

Sheikh Abudu Salam Mutyaaba, Executive Imaam Kibuli Mosque who received the food items on behalf of the faithful in Kampala, donated through Kibuli Mosque, on April 20, 2023 commended the staff and management of Movit for supporting the people of Allah.

Sheikh Mutyaba said that Movit Products has a long-standing relationship with the Muslim fraternity in Uganda –adding that the company recognizes the importance of observing Ramadan and the value of giving and sharing with the fraternity.

“This is the 6th year Movit Products is celebrating Eid with the Muslim fraternity, a sign of a strong relationship with our brothers and sisters,” he noted.

Ramadhan is the ninth month of the Muslim year, during which strict fasting is observed from dawn to sunset.

The common practice during Ramadan includes a pre-dawn meal before the fast called the “suhur”, while the meal at sunset that breaks the fast is the “Iftar”.

Muslims also engage in increased prayer and charity during Ramadhan.

