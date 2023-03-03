KAMPALA – Ms. Nassuna Husinah, a 21-year-old from Masaka district becomes Miss Uganda Finalist. Her life story is one of resilience, determination, and hope.

Despite a rocky childhood, Nassuna emerged a survivor and a proud daughter of a strong and unwavering mother.

Currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in nursing at Victoria University Kampala, Nassuna chose nursing because she believes in the power of human connection. She understands the importance of comforting patients during their most difficult moments, and she is passionate about being there for them every step of the way.

Self-motivated, hardworking, and empathetic, Nassuna is a natural-born listener who enjoys making people happy. She is a beacon of hope to those around her and takes pride in being a symbol of strength and perseverance.

One of her role models and mentors is the incomparable Sheebah Karungi. Sheebah’s determination and laser-focus have taught Nassuna some of life’s most valuable lessons: no matter what you’re going through, stay focused, and never lose sight of your goals.

Nassuna’s unwavering faith in God is a testament to her belief that anything is possible with faith and hard work. Her story is one of triumph over adversity and serves as a reminder to us all that we can achieve greatness if we keep pushing forward.

