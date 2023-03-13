Forget the mosquito. Spend the night with friends, old and new, finding out how well you know about Africa while enjoying good food and music, and raising money at #4040Night on

31st March 2023 at Hilltop Gardens Naguru.

The theme of the night is African culture.

The difference you will be making

This quiz night by 40 Days Over 40 Smiles Foundation, aka 4040, is an annual event to raise funds for the organisation’s work. The youth-led organisation which is almost entirely run by volunteers is currently building a resource centre, in a bid to make learning and reading materials more accessible to children in underserved communities.

The Angaza Resource Centre, as it is called, is an extension of 4040’s Angaza literacy programme in which volunteers make weekly visitors to schools and spend time with children, sharing the joys of reading and learning for the sake of it, without expecting an examination at the end of it. The goal of the programme is to make learning more enjoyable and in turn improve literacy levels among the children.

So far, Ugx.136,000,000 has been collected for the construction and furnishing of the resource centre through the fundraisers such as #4040Night, individuals who partner with 4040 by making a monthly contribution of at least Ugx. 10,000, Global Giving campaigns, and sale of merchandise.

“We are grateful for the generosity of the 4040 partners, community of supporters and volunteers that have helped us raise close to 70% of the project’s budget” says the Fundraising and Partnerships lead at 4040, adding that the foundation still needs Ugx. 40 million which is 30% of the budget to meet the cost of getting the centre up and running.

This figure which coincidentally rhymes with the name of the foundation will go towards the deficit on the construction costs, purchase of computers, books, toys, and learning aids.

To participate in #4040Night

All you need to participate in #4040Night is to register a team of five or more people at only Shs10,000 per person to battle in a quiz, karaoke and board games. Registration is done via mobile money on 0776840407 / 0757140407 with your team as the reason. Past #4040Night teams have had some crazy names so get creative with your team name.

Winning teams should expect worthwhile giveaways and merchandise from 4040, and the event partners.

