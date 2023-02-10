KAMPALA — Kansai Plascon Uganda has donated paint worth UGX. 50 million to help refurbish Jain Samaj Temple at Naguru, Kampala.

Mr. Santosh Gumte, the Managing Director of Kansai Plascon Uganda, who led the company to Jain Samaj Temple on Friday said this was the third 50 million donation after Busoga College Mwiri and CoRSU Hospital.

Gumte said the donation sought to support the 10- year-old temple in its rehabilitation projects.

He said under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, they were supporting a number of institutions including religious and cultural institutions, hospitals, schools and orphanage centres.

“I am very honoured to be here today. The donation comes as a part of our recently concluded ‘Paint and Win’ Colour Cup Edition” Mr. Gumte added.

Mr. Daniel Kayongo Plascon’s Brand Manager said the temple has been in existence for about 10 years.

He said they donated to the temple because of its positive contributions to the society and other nearby communities.

“They have a very special engagement with the people in the community around within Naguru, Bukoto and so on and so forth. They donate scholastic materials to students, they donate items, medical items to hospitals, they donate food items to vulnerable people,” he said.

“So , as part of their outreach program, however, they struggle with maintenance of that tempo because their religion has restrictions on how money is spent within the tempo. And there’s a reason why Plascon decided to help them to rehabilitate the temple, after 10 years of being around.”

Mr. Hitesh Shah, one of the trustees at Jain Samaj Temple hailed Plascon for the timely donation.

“We are extremely grateful that since this temple started, we got great contributions and donations of paint from Kansai plascon and we are once again grateful to them as they come forward again,” Shah said.

He said the pain will go a long way in maintaining the temple.

Jainism is one of the world’s oldest religions, originating from India at least 2,500 years ago.

It teaches that the path to enlightenment is through nonviolence and reducing harm to living things (including plants and animals) as much as possible.

Like Hindus and Buddhists, Jains believe in reincarnation.

