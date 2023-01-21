KAMPALA – Uganda’s Muhumuza Brian, a fast-rising philanthropist, and publicist has made it to the list of the finalists of the nominations for corporate and civil society’s achievements of the year 2023.

Released by the Xodus Communications Academy, the Forty Under 40 Awards is a multidisciplinary platform for individuals under the age of forty who have served an example.

The awards have outstanding potential in leadership positions and a strong commitment to both business and civil society.

Commonly known as Bryan Morel, Muhumuza shared his excitement on Instagram after receiving major recognition for his profile and innovative contribution to Consultancy and Professional services, one of the top categories in the awards.

“With one more nod, we’ve gotten off to a challenging but positive start.

Bryan Morel Publications is a reflection of my enthusiasm for editorial, profiling, administrative support, Influencer marketing, and public relations. I can’t believe out of 13,500 entries submitted this year, I am among the top candidates chosen as eligible. I am proud to be Ugandan.”

The Forty Under 40 Awards was founded in 2020 as a reaction to the enormous international pressure on publicists and business leaders to support the impact of high-stakes accountability and the scrutiny that today’s social entrepreneurship endures.

The awards are intended to promote interdisciplinary acknowledgment of the numerous underestimated and underappreciated individuals making a difference in their professions throughout Africa to the rest of the world.

It is still an honor for a Ugandan to be mentioned with other continental luminaries Joseph Opeyemi Owolabi (Nigeria), Robert Belle (Kenya), Damaris Kemunto Nyabuti (Kenya), Gilbert Atuto Angana (Kenya), and Naike Andrew Moshi (Tanzania).

Clicking https://nacagha.com/poll/consultancy-professional-services/ activates public voting.

With early arrivals at Cape Town International Airport in South Africa, deserving honorees in other categories will be revealed at a star-studded Red Carpet celebration on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Leonard Hotel-Sandton.

Leading academicians, professors, researchers, human rights advocates, and visionaries will be among those up against a panel of judges.

Muhumuza established Kyarimpa Cares and Bryan Morel Publications (BMP), which serve as platforms for his philanthropic and public relations initiatives, respectively.

Since then, Muhumuza has had a huge impact on East Africans’ understanding of the importance of personal assistants and publicists in the affluent world of personalities and corporate branding by encouraging goodwill ambassadorship and giving back to the community.

He participated in the 6th International Youth Conference on Climate Change and Youth Diplomacy, which was held earlier this year and was sponsored by UN-Habitat, Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui of the City of Cambridge, and Generation Next.

The only Ugandans to receive this prize before from Accra, Ghana in 2021 were producer Ronnie Matovu and Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related

Continue Reading