KAMPALA – Local online content creators in Uganda have a reason for excitement as Sweep Uganda comes on board to provide them with equipment like cameras and computers but also to market their content to expand their income.

This was revealed during a collaborative workshop by players in the creative sector including Artists, Poets, Musicians, Filmmakers, Photographers, Fashion Designers, Gamers, Advertisers, Content Makers, YouTubers among others held at the Goethe Zentrum in Kampala.

Sweep Uganda’s Chris Lukanga noted that they want to be a place where a creative person can easily run to and get tools that help in content creation in terms of movies and stories.

“Sweep provides what an agency would give but at the same time allows for the creative environment to flourish.”

Under the project dubbed collaboration 360, Lukanga notes that the content creators, especially the upcoming ones will have an opportunity to thrive and enjoy the sweat of their talents but also cover the gap that has been there.

“…we don’t know where we fall. We don’t have any numbers or any research, we don’t know how much money they make. We (Sweep) are getting everyone together. We want to be a place where artists get support, if photographers need cameras, they know they can easily get it,” he said.

“Ideally, we want to make people learn how to make money out of content. We are living in an era where content is key but some people don’t know how to market their content. So what we want to do is polish it up, market it for them such that they can earn from the gift that they have,” he added.

Ms. Aidah Agwanga, a content creator explains the challenges they face including the cost of internet in Uganda but also the closure of Facebook where they would get traffic.

She says that they would be making more money and creating jobs and content but the cost of internet remains high compared to other countries.

She is optimistic that the collaboration will yield a lot for them.

“…These bonds will advance our reach to uphold young people’s mental health needs nationally and beyond. Therefore, we ask you to keep the support coming and also work with us on this journey.”

