The 2023 Ideation Hour edition of the Early Risers Club Uganda will take place on Saturday, January 28 at Royal Suits Bugolobi, organisers have said.

Children ages 8 to 18 years have been encouraged to attend the much sought-after session on ideation.

“This will take place on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at Royal Suites Bugolobi starting 11.00am,” the Club Director, Maureen Tweyongyere said.

She said there will be lots of activities including new year resolutions, teen talk, fun games, cake cutting and swimming.

“If I had an hour to solve a problem and my life depended on the solution, I would spend the first 55 minutes determining the proper question to ask, for once I know the proper question, I could solve the problem in less than 5 minutes” Tweyongyere wrote, quoting Albert Einstein.

“Undoubtedly, the beginning of a new year comes with lots of imaginations, aspirations and of course anxieties.”

“This cuts across all ages. It is that time of the year when we start to reflect on what we were set out to accomplish; whether we did or did not and why? It is a moment of the year, when we set new goals for the 12 months ahead of us; draw ideas that we think will provoke our efforts, attitudes and thoughts to accomplish our desired goals. It is that time of the year when we do a self-audit to reveal our needs, wants, challenges and opportunities.”

“To be able to realize this, we all need to take a break, explore and create fresh, innovative ideas and solutions. This process is an ideation. Ideation provokes deep thinking and enables one to generate as many ideas as possible and later these ideas can be challenges to see if they can actually deliver an outstanding solution. As we make plans and set goals for the new year ahead, it would be good for everyone to set aside an ideation hour to reflect on their new year resolutions.”

“The new year stands before us, let us take a leap of faith, discover our purpose, explore who we truly want to be, shade off the old us and let the new us emerge. We got all it takes.”

