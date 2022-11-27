KAMPALA – The annual Christian festival for celebrating Christ’s birth is once again here. The much-anticipated festival is always full of nothing but Enjoyment After Enjoyment.

Speaking of Enjoyment, there can hardly be a perfect place yet for all categories like Speke Resort and Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort – Kampala Uganda.

In ensuring that you get an extraordinary experience, just as usual, the Resort has come out with a 12-Day long Christmas programme yet at very favorable rates with discounts.

It is a known tradition within the hospitality sector that the festive season hasn’t really begun until Speke Resort Munyonyo and Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort have released their popular and much-anticipated programme for the season.

The Resort with luxurious rooms – Presidential Suites, Presidential Cottages, Executive Rooms, Superior Rooms, spacious residences, filled with beautiful views of Lake Victoria and the resort’s tropical garden normally sets pace for the biggest season on the land.

And it is not difficult to understand why Naturally, being the biggest luxury resort in the country, the 2- in-1 resort complex boasts of a combined 472 Rooms, 20 conference rooms, 3 ballrooms and 10 outdoor venues it sets the tempo for the industry. Built on over 90 acres of green lakeside beach land on the shores of Lake Victoria the resort is probably the most beautiful of its kind as well and as such attracts several visitors during the festive season.

The Resort is sheltered under charming, traditional African, modern contemporary and furnished with rich natural fabrics, the rooms and cottages are also equipped with the latest modern technologies, complimentary high-speed Internet for up to four devices and 24-hour services, for our guests’ utmost convenience. Guests of Speke Resort Munyonyo and Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort are guaranteed a stay unlike any other offered by luxury hotels in Uganda.

For this season, the special programme offers special moments for families and friends well as fun-filled activities, especially for children but also, groups and lone travellers have been catered for.

The discounts start from 12th December to 23rd December 2022 and from 26th December to 08th January 2023. The second band caters for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day itself i.e; 24th December and 25th December 2022

The Festive Season features lots of discounted accommodation offers

The above rates are inclusive of taxes and are on a full-board basis ie breakfast, lunch and dinner. Drinks are not included

Any extra person in the rooms shall be provided with a mattress on a full board basis for USD68 per night from 12th-23rd December 2022 and 26th -08th January 2023 and at USDIO5 per night on the nights of 24th and 25th December 2022 All rates above, also include a 30 minutes boat ride and 10 minutes pony ride for kids All resident guests are entitled to access the swimming pool, gym, steam and sauna on a complimentary basis

The Christmas feasts open with a Christmas Eve dinner at the resort’s Nyanja/Lake Terrance Restaurant with live entertainment at a fee of UGX120,000 for adults and UGX60,000 for children below 14 years.

On Christmas Day, there shall be the standard Around the World Christmas Lunch Buffet served at the Speke Resort Poolside a real feast in all senses of the word

There shall be a live band entertainment, kids playing area, face painting, balloon art, Santa and his grotto, Christmas crackers and candy for kids

For adults, there will be a complimentary glass of bubbly

The ‘Around the World Christmas Lunch Buffet will go for UGX200,000 for adults and UGX100,000 for children below 14 years.

For the Christmas Dinner, a buffet, accompanied by live band entertainment will be served at the Nyanja/Lake Terrance Restaurant. There shall also be a kids movie. To take part in the Christmas dinner buffet, adults will be charged UGX100,000 and kids below 14 years of UGX60,000.

On Boxing Day, there will be a Bubbly Brunch with live band entertainment at the Nyanja/Lake Terrace Restaurant. Adults will pay UGX120,000 and kids below 14 years UGX60,000

The Resort – part of Ruparelia Group has scooped so many awards including;

Luxury Lakeside Resort

Continent Winner: Africa

Trip Advisor

Service Excellence Award

World Luxury Hotel

2018 Winner

Booking.com

Guest Review Awards

Hotels.com

Loved by Guests Award

Ekkula Awards

2016-2019

Energy Management Practice

Service Sector Award

