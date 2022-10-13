KAMPALA – Nile Breweries Limited’s annual entrepreneurship campaign dubbed ‘Be A Millionaire (BAM), has now reached the regional level nearing completion at the grand finale.

The regional level has 25 participants and five of these have been facing off for the past four weeks with the final regional challenge scheduled for October 15.

From each regional challenge, only one participant has progressed to the grand finale scheduled for October 19 that will put 5 participants against each other.

Etyak Emmanuel, a 26-year-old from Lira City emerged winner of the third weekly ‘Be A Millionaire’ season 2 regional challenge.

The baker who represented the Northern region takes pride in supplying communities in Lira with ‘delicious’ sugar-free pastries such as cakes, bread doughnuts and cookies which The Bakery, his business makes using stevia instead of sugar.

For the last three weeks, in the second season of ‘Be A Millionaire’, Last Man Standing, five representatives from regions of North, Central, East, West and South Western have been battling it out on a quiz game show with a chance to win Sh1M each as per their performance.

In the last man standing phase, Etyak walked away with Shs600,000 and joined previous winners Priscila Kisakye (Shs800,000), a baker & Kenneth Ojok (Shs1M), a pork dealer both from the Northern region to earn a place in the Grand finale.

Other participants in the third week of the competition who won Shs400,000 each were Frank Mugisha, an Online Fresh Foods market owner from the Central region, Byaruhanga Alex, owner of Muhavura Pub from South Western, Bazibu Julius, a piggery entrepreneur from Eastern region and Atukwatse Onesmus, a caterer from the Western region.

Background

The BAM entrepreneurship contest was launched in July in partnership with Enterprise Uganda and Capital FM radio, drawing over 200 participants.

These were vetted to 50, with 10 representing 5 regions. Last month, the 50 entrepreneurs were trained and mentored by Enterprise Uganda and subjected to a contest, to derive the top 25 who are now representing their regions.

Having completed 4 weeks now, the BAM regional contest features 5 participants from regions North, East, West, South West and Central in a face-off quiz testing their business acumen and general knowledge. With Shs5M up for grabs weekly, every correct answer is worth a Shs200,000 cash reward.

Onapito Ekomoloit, the NBL Legal and Corporate Affairs director shared that they adopted the quiz format for this campaign to not only make it fun but also to widen contestants’ knowledge.

“We want it to be exciting and to challenge minds,” he remarked.

