I&M Bank Uganda has announced a financial boost of Shs 3m towards the Kids of Africa Swiss African Children’s village ‘Kids of Africa run’ slated for Sunday October 16.

The proceeds from the run is aimed at raising money for Sanitation Improvement in Katabi Town Council Public Schools.

As the official sponsors of the run, I&M Bank has announced a donation of Shs 3m towards the noble cause.

While addressing the media at the launch of the run, I&M Bank Manager, Corporate Communications and Marketing Ronnie Zalwango, called upon running enthusiasts and well-wishers, to participate in the run.

“When you join this run, you don’t only become a runner, you become a hero for so many children out there. I request you to come out in big numbers and run for a very good cause,” said Zalwango.

Zalwango added that the run is important to I&M Bank, as an institution, because they believe that the success of a business has a crucial link to society; “we strengthen partnerships for sustainable community development,” she highlighted.

“Our mission as I&M Bank is to deliver a positive impact to society, through lasting solutions, by engaging the people to create shared value,” she added.

The Kids of Africa run will comprise of 5km, 10km and 21km categories, and the proceeds from the run will be used for Sanitation Improvement in Katabi Town Council Public Schools.

Kids of Africa Swiss African Children’s village located in Bweranga , Wakiso District, is a Children’s home taking care of 87 abandoned children who are accommodated in 10 homes under the care of foster mothers.

Kids of Africa have in the past hosted a couple of marathons where proceeds were used towards sanitation improvement in government schools; i;e Bugiri Public and St. Luke Nkumba Primary School, as well as provision of clean water through putting up boreholes in Bwerenga village, Kisubi Parish.

