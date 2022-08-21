LUWEERO — Stanbic Bank Chief Executive Officer Anne Juuko has on weekend introduced her fiancé and lawyer Apollo Makubuya.

The stupendous introduction, also attended Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and Buganda Kingdom Prince, Charles Wasajja was held at Ann’s ancestral home in Zirobwe, Luweero District.

Deputy Speaker praised the couple as a representative of hard work and dedication to what they believe in.

“Yesterday, I joined friends and family to witness the introduction of Ms. Ann Juuko, MD Stanbic Bank and Mr. Apollo Makubuya, Partner at MMAKS Advocates. The couple epitomises hard work and dedication to what they believe in.

I wish them happiness and joy in their marriage,” he wrote on Sunday morning.

Since the news broke in January, the largely discreet Anne and Makubuya have kept everything about the event to themselves and close family friends.

Anne is the Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank, Uganda’s largest bank by deposits, lending, income, profitability and assets with roughly about 21% market share across the board. She assumed this role in March 2020 from Standard Bank Namibia (Standard Bank is the mother bank of Stanbic), where she was the Head, of Corporate and Investment Banking.

Makubuya who is one of the founders of MMAKS is a senior partner in the Corporate Advisory Team at the law firm.

He is an expert in corporate mergers & acquisitions, energy, mining and natural resources; arbitration, tax & revenue law and constitutional law.

The two are said to be preparing for a wedding next weekend at Namirembe Cathedral.

