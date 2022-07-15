The Singleton Challenge finale 2022, dubbed ‘A Night at The Oscars,’ that took place on Saturday 9 July at the Entebbe Cricket Grounds will remain glued in many golfers’ minds as an unforgettable evening.

After a gruelling but exciting day of action on the course, golfers dusted their tuxedos and stilettos for the much-anticipated Singleton Challenge 19th hole dubbed “A Night at the Oscars”.

It was indeed a grand finale that lived to its billing. From tasty Singleton cocktails, discounted Singleton bottle prices, the red carpet, sequins, and stylish dresses, to matching designer suits.

Fenon Events went out of their way to pull off an exquisite production that added extra flavour to the luminous 19th hole.

They put together a stunning multi-sensory Singleton bar where golfers were treated to a Singleton chocolate pairing experience. During the mentorship, guests were taught how to savour Singleton with both white and dark chocolate.

“Singleton paired with white chocolate brings out more mint or pepper in the 18 years Single Malt while dark chocolate brings out the fruity flavour in the 15 years Single Malt,” stated the mixologist of the day.

The Fenon Events ninjas also put up a sizeable podium that was well luminated with sophisticated lighting, that changed to suit the mood at every step of the awards ceremony.

The stage was framed by a 12 meter ultra-wide LED video wall, and the crystal sound system serviced the emcee, DJs, as well as Afrigo Band’s needs.



The smartly and uniquely dressed ushers ensured guests’ glasses didn’t get empty, as they kept refilling them with tasty cocktails that ranged from the Speyside Sour (a delicious Speyside on a classic with the Singleton of Dufftown 12 years shaken with lemon, simple syrup and bitters), the Singleton & Berries (a fresh and fruity libation with the Singleton of Dufftown 12 years shaken with lemon, simple syrup, strawberry puree and topped with a dash of fizz) and the Hawaiian Sour (a classic gone tropical with the Singleton of Dufftown 12 years shaken with specifically caramelized pineapple, lemon & lemon syrup).

To crown a night of great achievements and victories, Uganda Breweries Ltd extended special discounted prices for Singleton bottle purchase; the Singleton 12 years at UGX200,000, the Singleton 15 years went for UGX250,000, while the Singleton 18 was available at UGX350,000 only.



Singleton Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda highlighted that the six years of the amazing tournament were not an easy feat, hence the brand’s deliberate efforts to put together a special and memorable event.

“We are proud that we have come all the way to sixth edition of the Singleton Golf Challenge. Tonight, is truly a reflection of the exceptional work and efforts of everyone here, so we decided to give this event an extra touch, as a way of celebrating such a huge milestone,” Kyokunda said.

The event was graced by the UBL Board Member Jimmy Mugerwa, who officially introduced new Managing Director Andrew Kilonzo to the golfers. The Director of Corporate Relations- Juliana Kagwa, Marketing and Innovations Director- Emmy Hashakimana, Francis Nyende, the Lead Innovations Manager, and Reserve Brand Ambassador- Agaba Tumusiime, were also in attendance.

Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira emerged winners of the of the Singleton Challenge sixth season, while former Singleton Brand Manager Annette Nakiyaga, was honored with the Singleton Lifetime Achievement Award for growing the golf series into the biggest sports event in the country.

Related