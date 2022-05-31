It was a thrilling closure of the Match Day 8 of the SMACK League as Uganda Cranes Ex Internationals humbled a SMACK League select team 2-0 at Legends Grounds Lugogo on Sunday.

The Ex internationals team boasted former Uganda Cranes stars like Captain George Ssemogerere, Abdullah Mubiru, Dan Wagaluka, Vincent Kayizzi, Iddi Batambuze, Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Abubaker Tabula and Jimmy Kidega among others.

The SMACK League is a fortnightly soccer league of St. Mary’s College Kisubi alumni.

Uganda Heart Institute conducted a Heart Camp with basic heart checks (screening for blood pressure, blood sugars, BMI), plus Cardiac consultations and nutrition education at the match day.

“It is important to be screened for health related conditions and blood pressure even when you feel perfectly normal. We have seen very fit sportsmen having cardiac arrests,” Anna Noland Oketayot, the Cardiac Critical Care Nurse Educator from Uganda Heart Institute said.

“Some people think that they cannot have pressure because they are slim, but that is not the case. Everyone needs to check regularly because early detection can save lives. We thank the SMACK League for availing us the opportunity for this outreach,” she added.

“We partnered with UHI to highlight Cardiac conditions in memory of our colleague John Francis Barenzi who recently succumbed to heart related conditions,” Isaac Ilukor, the Chairman of Vendors 99, the cohort that organised the match day said.

Lilian and her Sundowners Band brought back the memories of Blu*3 when her groupmate Jackie Chandiru made a surprise appearance. Old Boy Roger Mugisha was the emcee of the evening while DJs Crystal and Aie played tunes that made the old boys reminiscent of the ultimate 1990s party.

MTN MoMo, Gallop Technologies, Riders Lounge, Arua Hill Sports Club and Pivot joined Guinness as Match day sponsors.

