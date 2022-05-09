KAMPALA – The Wellbeing Foundation, a non-profit organization together with Wuzi Africa will this World Menstrual Hygiene day hold a Fashion show.

The fashion show that will take place at Design Hub in Kampala Industrial area will be happening for the second time.

The first edition took place at MoTIV in Kampala and this time again, the Menstrual Shebang Fashion show will stick to the plan in the second edition.

Since initiation, the organisers of the fashion show said that the aim of the event is to address Sexual Reproductive health and Rights. According to Shyaka Lwanyaaga the project head, the Menstrual Shebang Fashion show happens exactly on World Menstrual hygiene day because the day is fit for The Wellbeing Foundation and Wuzi Africa since their core is also to promote Menstrual hygiene.

This year’s edition will also feature different clebebrated fashion designers who will showcase different outfits that are inspired by menstrual hygiene and SRHR stories.

The Wellbeing Foundation set up a menstruation station located in Kisenyi although they operate in different parts of the country through partners who give young people from side-lined backgrounds a voice of expression, a choice of life, and an opportunity to succeed in a world system that has previously left them behind.

According to Lwanyaaga, their goal is not to change who these young people are but to realign their psychological framework around their struggle and change their self-pity and perception of rough life into it being actually the biggest resource they have as it hands them more wisdom of survival in their young age more than most gain in their entire life.

