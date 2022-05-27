KAMPALA – Social entrepreneur Robert Kateera is set to soon launch his Trudeau Youth Council Foundation in Uganda. The foundation was initially based in Canada with a number of youth-focused initiatives to promote and support access to high-quality, relevant, integrated training interventions, career development, and skills training opportunities.

The Canada based social entrepreneur says that the Foundation’s purpose will be to provide Ugandans, particularly the youth, with skills that will enable them to be employed or self-employed. While meeting the Prime Minister of Canada Justine Trudeau last week, Katerega said that the organization will also help to reduce the country’s rising unemployment rates.

Robert Kateera is Ugandan born in Canada and he is a Commercial pilot from British Columbia as well as the representative of the Obama Youth Council East Africa since 2019.

Having attained his Primary education at Uganda Martyrs Primary School, Kateera later joining Mbarara High from 1999-2006 and then Taibah College in Bwebajja for his High School between 2010 and 2012, His passion for flight school made him to briefly join Kajjansi Flying School before he relocated to Canada in 2015.

In January 2022, he graduated with a Commercial Pilot’s License from Canadian Flight Academy in British Columbia.

