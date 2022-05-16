KAMPALA – Muhumuza Brian alias Bryan Morel is a rising brand executive, humanitarian and publicist from Uganda.

29-year-old celebrity assistant made his debut as a freelance assistant to multicultural entertainers, including; Angella Katatumba, Sheilah Gashumba, Judith Heard, Desire Luzinda, and Jackie Chandiru.

In 2021, he founded Bryan Morel Publications – an independent team specializing in corporate positioning, strategy, engagement, and influencer marketing for clients to grow noteworthy.

Early life & Family

Bryan was born on 4th August 1993 to Mr. Abel Muhumuza and Ms. Jovia Kyarimpa in Mbarara.

On 31st July 1994, his father died in a grisly motor accident, and spent formative years under an uncle Yowath Mugizi Bishanga into religious background, humility, resolve, and strictness.

Bryan holds Makerere University’s Bachelor’s Degree in Project Planning & Management.

Personality & Inspiration

He is passionate about music, travel, and environmental conservation and looks up to Yvette Noel-Schure (Beyonce’s publicist).

He has resultantly developed a network of industry stakeholders.

Internship

On the 9th of December 2012 while on high school vacation, he joined Diva Awards Afrika. He rendered media liaisons and copywriting.

On 17th July 2015, Bryan was granted an internship from the school of Long-Life Learning at Banda Community ICT hub in central Uganda. His dissertation spanned programs of positive living among the youth.

On 13th September 2015 At Diva Awards Afrika, Muhumuza and his team recognized icons Juliana Kanyomozi, Halima Namakula, Aisha Nabukeera, Roz Merie Atim, and Afrigo Band’s Joanita Kawalya.

Career highlights

On the 8th March 2014 As an accredited fan, Bryan represented singer Iryn Namubiru and her management at the Airtel Women’s Day concert featuring Nyanda Thorbourne of Brick & Lace at Kampala Garden City.

On the 6th June 2015, he organized Jackie Chandiru’s double music video premiere of Wotuuse and Omukwano in partnership with NBS TV.

23rd – 24th May 2016 Attendance and performance at the United Nations (UN) World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul Turkey on invitation by Secretary-General Ban-Ki Moon and presented by Angella Katatumba Development Foundation.

1st July 2016 Organized diplomat-studded ‘Mulago Yaffe’ concert at Kampala Serena in association with Angella Katatumba Development Foundation and Uganda Cancer Institute.

13th June 2017 Bryan handled Judith Heard’s itinerary at Collective Fashion Week in Kigali Rwanda amidst thronging fans and autograph hounds. They also visited Genocide Grounds on World Peace Day.

9th September 2017 Announced, publicized Angella Katatumba’s music performance in Längenfeldgasse Vienna-Austria dubbed ‘African Gala’

2nd July 2019 Led the committee of UK-Ugandan singer Myco Chris’ concert and launched Kainos Foundation at Kampala Serena.

6th November 2019 Bridged the endorsement of TV presenter Sheilah Gashumba and Tecno Mobile in promotion of market phone series, Tecno 12 including other press conferences and content creation of Yokuku, and Yellow Card App.

2nd June 2021 Coordinated the launch and publicity calendar of Desire Luzinda Foundation International at Kampala Serena.

29th July 2021 Publicized Honey TV presenter Sheilah Gashumba’s travel to Capetown South Africa for the first Pan-African lifestyle show dubbed ‘House of Chefs’ that aired on DSTV Channel 173.

2nd November 2021 Contracted by Xodus Communications organizers of Forty Under 40 awards Africa (Accra, Ghana) to lead nominee entries. Criteria was skill-set in Public relations, integrity, and charisma.

20th March 2022 Incapacity and on the invitation as National Director, traveled to India Mumbai aboard AirArabia for the Miss Environment International pageant.

Challenges

October 2019 Bryan’s business issue was reported up to 2020 by the Daily Monitor newspaper when Covid-19 hit. To cope, Bryan turned to advertise Sneaker shoe merchandise named ‘FeetBit’ and was later named their brand ambassador.

Ultimately any brand can thrive through controversy. At the height of Coronavirus, Bryan was the link between his clients and their essentials using social media orders. Every risk and dare beat fear.

Goodwill and Philanthropy

Bryan is a volunteer that rose above adversity while dedicated to charities, Angella Katatumba Development Foundation, Desire Luzinda Foundation, and Judith Heard Foundation.

Recipients of Muhumuza’s compassion include Uplift Children’s Centre Lungujja, Mulago National Referral Hospital, and Uganda Cancer Institute.

1st July 2016 Donated UGX 15M towards Mulago National Referral Hospital from the proceeds of the Mulago Yaffe music concert organized at Kampala Serena Hotel under the umbrella of Angella Katatumba Development Foundation (AKDF).

30th September 2016 Attended and shared philanthropy PR story alongside musician Angella Katatumba at the African Philanthropy Forum (APF) chaired by Queen Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda.

30th March 2017 with the Diplomatic corps and Angella Katatumba organized the Black-Tie Charity Dinner at Kampala Serena Hotel, officiated by the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta. UGX 185M was fundraised and donated to Uganda Cancer Institute.

6th July 2020 Handed over 250 Holic Pads sanitary pads to students of Uganda Christian University on behalf of musicians Desire Luzinda and Sheebah Karungi in response to Covid-19 effects on menstrual health.

Interviews & Media features

During school episodic events, Bryan evolved from a mere class rep into a peer influencer garnering features in print, television, and blog media; The Informer Whownskenya (Kenya), MyjoyOnline (Ghana), Chano 8 (Uganda), Juba Monitor (South Sudan), Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC TV), Radio Télévision Nationale Congolaise RTNC (Congo), New Times (Rwanda), and Clouds FM (Tanzania).

Awards & Recognition

5th December 2016 Invited and honored by East African Data Strategy and Capacity Building (EADSCB) symposium at Kampala Sheraton, among other international laureates in a creative pursuit and rotary.

17th January 2018 Appointed Brand Ambassador for FeetBit, a sneaker line that orders and ships retro shoe brands serving corporate lifestyle and up-town audiences in East Africa.

8th April 2019 Awarded an Honorary Certification of Merit in Digital Security Skills after attending a two-month training organized by the ‘Mentors Network’ in association with the DW Akademie, Not Your Body, and German Cooperation (Deutsche Zusammenarbeit).

