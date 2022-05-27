Dr Sabrina Kitaka, a senior pediatrician says that milk as a beverage taken correctly is considered as a beneficial product for growing children and teenagers.

Milk contains the daily required sources of water, proteins, calcium, vitamin A, vitamin B, and vitamin D which are much needed for growth, as well as strengthening teeth and bones for growing children.

Dr Sabrina adds that milk cannot be used as a whole meal, but rather as a healthy nourishment to a balanced diet. It is important to limit your child’s milk intake to 480 – 720 milliliters a day. Include iron-rich foods in your child’s diet, such as meat, poultry, fish, beans, and iron-fortified foods. Continue serving iron-fortified cereal until your child is eating a variety of iron-rich foods.

Is milk good for growing girls?

Dr Sabrina mentions that while calcium is the main benefit of milk for teen girls, milk also provides protein. Most milk is also fortified with vitamin D, which improves calcium absorption.

Why should children and teens drink milk every day?

Dr Sabrina emphasizes that Children and teenagers are advised to drink milk on a regular basis because milk contains almost all the essential nutrients. Milk contains an appropriate balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat.

Many children and teenagers have been removed from milk after their first birthday because of myths and a fear for developing lactose intolerance or excessive weight gain if too much milk is consumed. Worldwide, only 2 percent of the world’s population is lactose intolerant. Even lactose-intolerant adults may find that 1 glass of milk is tolerated, whereas an additional glass of milk or other milk product may produce symptoms.

Dr Sabrina highlights that Milk has some benefits for the skin too. Milk works as a natural cleanser and treats acne.

The lactic acid in milk pulls out the dirt by deep cleansing clogged pores and removing acne-causing bacteria called microbes present on your skin surface.

Raw milk soothes and calms the acne-affected area. It decreases skin inflammation and gives you clear, smooth, and grease-free skin.

Dr Sabrina adds that milk also moisturizes the skin because it has biotin and other moisturizing elements that help in nourishing your dry, cracked, withered, and flaky skin. It goes into deeper layers of skin and gives your skin conditioning and moisturization from the inside. Milk also provides hydration to your skin and helps get rid of itchiness. Using milk as a face mask or cleanser gives you soft and glowing skin by boosting cell regeneration.

Vitamins in milk help in maintaining healthy and youthful skin. You can make gram flour and milk masks to lock moisture into your face.

If one was to look at the cost benefit analysis of giving your child or teenager a glass of milk per day, I would certainly go with the more beneficial approach of allowing that much needed glass of milk as children grow, Dr Sabrina says. ‘Children and teenagers are encouraged to eat a balanced diet, exercise regularly and sleep for at least 8 hours a day.’

