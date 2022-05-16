KAMPALA — A three-day high-profile Hair & Beauty Expo held for the first time at MoTIV in Industrial Area opens next week —Friday 27th to Sunday 30th, May 2022 —with free entrance to the general public.

Jointly organised by Eminent Brandz LTD, Motiv (Hosting partner) & SEE TV (Broadcasting & Advertising Partner) —and sponsored by Movit Products LTD & Stanbic Bank Uganda the Hair and Beauty Expo will gather a number of high-quality exhibitors and brands from the entire beauty industry chain comprising of exhibition area, to explore the market opportunities and welcoming members of the public.

As the important business platform for gathering industry-wide exhibitors and helping industry to rebound, organizers said, the Expo will play a significant role for the beauty sector in reshaping confidence, building new bridge and outputting advanced products.

The Project is packaged and crafted to bring together and benefit Beauty products and service consumers, investors, entrepreneurs, employees, students, Salons, Barber shops, Spas, Nail parlor, Make-up Studios, Tattoo artists, Photographers, Manufactures of beauty products, Product distributors, product retailers and whole sellers, skin doctors (Dermatologist), gyms & health clubs and government regulators.

Hunter Nsubuga, the public relations officer for Eminent Brandz LTD told reporters that the Hair & Beauty Affair is a social event and platform established to showcase and celebrate the work of beauty artisans working behind-the-scenes, all over the country.

The event, he said will also feature a Beauty EXPO, Awarding ceremony, Workshops, Runway Showcases and Entertainment.

“Our vision is to uplift and maintain the best practice & standards in the beauty industry through inspiring, educating and elevating cosmetology professionals, students and entrepreneurs”. “This event is a platform to showcase craftsmanship, talent, celebrate excellence and bring together Uganda’s Beauty Industry professionals and stakeholders for the cause of uplifting and maintaining the best practice & standards in the Beauty Industry” he said.

Both individuals and organizations are invited to participate in this event through booking space in the exhibition area and attending the workshops.

“At MoTIV, we pride ourselves work in working communities and empowering people to know that they can create sustainable business,” Carol Kagezi, Community Programs Manager at Movit.

“Join us from Friday, May 27th to Sunday, May 29th, 2022. We’re bringing the beauty industry’s ecosystem together in one place to network and provide a platform to exhibit talent, honor excellence, and bring beauty stakeholders together” she said, noting that leading industry experts will be shining bright on industry changing dynamics and “where you can brush up on your business acumen, gain creative inspiration and discuss valuable industry insights.”

Ms. Gorreti Serunkuma, the Stanbic Bank Manager, Women Banking and Engagement said the joined the expo to rallying Ugandans to pursue their dreams and rebuild their businesses after the pandemic.

