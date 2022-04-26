KAMPALA– Skin Guard brand has commended medical workers for their contribution towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The remark was made by Movit Products Senior Manager, Brand Management, Stephen Mukisa during the general assembly conference for the Federation of Medical Students Association (FUMSA) themed: Global Heath During and after the Covid-19 Pandemic: How Healthcare Professional Students can contribute”.

The general assembly was part of the FUMSA activities held to mark the 50th anniversary.

The 2-day conference that attracted medical students from all universities across Uganda was held at Makerere University from April 15 to 18 2022, and on the sidelines, the conference featured a sports gala that happened on April 16 and 17 2022 to create awareness of the Covid-19 vaccination.

The conference was attended by Makerere University Vice-Chancellor Prof, Barnabas Nawangwe, the NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, and the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja who was represented by the Under Secretary from the Office of the Prime Minister, Geoffrey Sseremba.

While delivering his remarks Mr. Mukisa said, “Medical workers, irrespective of the high risks involved, braved the situation and continued to treat Ugandans.”

He further underlined the importance of anti-bacterial products such as Skin Guard which have also hugely contributed to controlling the Covid-19 spread.

“Skin guard stood with Ugandans in their bid to protect themselves against the deadly Covid-19 by providing high-quality sanitizer through the pandemic,” he said.

He also appreciated FUMSA for the opportunity noting that the conference’s objectives speak to the brand’s directions.

“Skin Guard is a brand that stands for good personal hygiene standards because our products contain anti-bacterial content which guarantees skin protection from germs,” Mukisa explained.

Covid-19 hit Uganda in 2020, adversely affecting economic activities resulting from the sporadic lockdowns.

