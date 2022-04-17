ENTEBBE — Even the down pour and the wet conditions on the course could not stop reggae as the Singleton Challenge golf series dived in to the quarter finals on Saturday.

The day that started off with grueling rounds of golf on the green, ended with shock, upsets and surprises as favorites got kicked out, newbies made it to the quarters and the 19th Hole taking an African turn.

The day saw Season favourites Peace Kabasweka and Sheila Kensiime drop put of the match play after losing to the pair of Bizibu William and Kazenga Alex 2/1, leaving the match play with no female pairs as it dives into the quarters come May 14.

However, all was not lost as the 19th Hole took a 360 turn with an African inspired fiesta that saw golfers unwind, clad in African inspired ensembles and dancing away to lingala and Oliver Mtukudzi.

Hosted by reknown comedian and media personality Daniel Omara, the night was a combination of smart witty jokes, African dances, food and of course Singleton.

The night also included performances from the G-Force Band and Dance group who took golfers on an African journey through dance and music.

Kicking off their performance with ‘Todii’ by Oliver Mtukudzi, it was a straight arrow from there as golfers swayed and danced into Easter with songs like Selfie by Koffie Olomide leading the way.

Speaking at the 19th Hole, Singleton Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda spoke to the resilience of the golfers and congratulated those that made to the Quarter finals.

“I cannot tell you enough how proud I am of what we have achieved so far this season, your commitment to the Singleton Challenge is what keeps us going. Looking at how you all came out today is very reassuring that at Singleton we are not only commitment to the game of golf but we are family that has fun together and makes lasting memories,” said Kyokunda.

“I want to congratulate those that made it to the Quarter Finals, I know it wasn’t easy especially with the conditions at the course today,” she added.

The night ended with a round four draw that will see Brian Cable: James O’Sullivan vs Akena Lony: Odur Godfrey, The married pair of Kagombe Charlse: Kagombe Edrea Vs Ssebugwao Moses: Odere Charlse, Nakasi Patricia: Musanabera Bernas Vs Tumwine Joram: Borore Julius and lastly Ndase Patrick: Akatuhurira Philiemon Vs Bizibu William: Kazenga Alex.

The Quarter Finals of the match play will take place on May 14, 2022.

