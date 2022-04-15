As a way of sharing with the Muslims during Ramadhan, Movit brand and Salam TV have launched the annual Omunanyi Wa Salam initiative, ahead of the holy month.

Omunanyi Wa Salam is a live televised quiz program that airs on Salam TV during Ramadhan.

Kampala Supreme Kadhi, Habib Luswabi, the General Manager Salam TV, Hajji Karim Kaliisa, and the Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, Next Media Services, Joseph Kigozi launched the initiative this April 2022, at Next Media offices in Naguru.

The month-long initiative is intended to check the intellect of believers on current affairs.

During the contest, Muslim believers are tested on religious matters, financial issues, and the history of Uganda, among others, and thereafter winners are rewarded abundantly.

Movit brand, therein shall among others offer Movit goodies to all participants.

Speaking at the press conference to launch the initiative, Movit Brand Manager, Stephen Adinyai said: “Movit is happy to be part of the initiative because it provides an opportunity for the brand to share with our Muslims during the holy month.”

The Supreme Kadhi appreciated Salam TV for teaching Muslims the Quran throughout its programs.

“It is good to have such initiative because it strengthens the Iman (faith) of Muslims,” he said.

Mr. Joseph Kigozi explained that the initiative helps to inculcate a culture of reading in communities, adding that it is the second year it is being held.

Meanwhile, Hajji Karim Kariisa highlighted a series of other initiatives happening during Ramadhan.

