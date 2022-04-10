Juliet Zawedde was born and raised in Nateete, a Kampala suburb.

Her hustling has taken her to the top as evidenced by her recent achievements.

Her golden heart has made her a darling to many because of good deeds. Juliet Zawedde Foundation (JZF) which she runs has helped huge number of people not only in Uganda but in other parts of the world.

Her company Convenient Homecare Services employs large of people from across the world thereby providing a living to many families.

Juliet is always inspiring people through her social media platforms posts and here are some.

“Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life”.

“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted. Have a lovely weekend full of laughter and joy my darlings”.

She has become a hero to many and has been dubbed as humanitarian personality of the year. Watch the space!!!

