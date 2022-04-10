KAMPALA – Socialite and entrepreneur Juliet Zawedde has shared her thoughts who the most attractive woman is.

Posting on her social media platforms, the inspiring Zawedde said a busy, vibrant, goal-oriented woman is so much more attractive than a woman who waits around for a man to validate her existence.

Of recent, Juliet Zawedde who runs a Convenient Homecare Services company and Juliet Zawedde Foundation has become an inspiring figure to her followers on social media.

She always shares words of encouragement and wisdom to her followers.

This has made her a hero and an idol to many.

