KAMPALA — Ruparelia Foundation, the charity arm of Ruparelia Group of companies has donated USD 1500 to budding fashionista Tyra Abok ahead of the Little Miss United World Beauty Pageant scheduled to take place in Dubai.

Tyra Abok, 11, who is passionate about children’s rights is the reigning Mini Little Miss Africa, and the Little children ambassador.

She is a promising young talent who has made great strides in the fashion industry by bagging a couple of awards.

Isabella Nuwasasira of Ruparelia Foundation described Tyra Abok as an exceptional talent who poses an opportunity in future to become an ambassador to the Ruperalia Group both locally and internationally.

“It will also be a good opportunity for the Foundation to help her put Uganda on the map by supporting her Miss World fashion ventures as she goes to Dubai to represent Uganda in the Little Miss United World.

It should be noted this would be a unique venture for the Ruparelia foundation and the first one of its kind,” said Nuwasasira adding;

“Her being an advocate of children’s rights and other challenges children faces, her ideologies are well aligned with the Ruparelia Foundation’s objectives and its something the foundation can put its weight on and support.”

The Ruparelia Foundation has a strong position as a pioneer in supporting young talents in bettering their future, with the likes of Fresh Kid, Felister the superstar among others who have benefited from the Foundation’s support.

For the past ten years, the Foundation has worked together with several stakeholders to champion positive change in different communities across the country to improve livelihoods in Uganda.

To date, more than 700 charitable causes have been funded by the charity.

The focus areas of the foundation include health care, education, sports, wildlife and environment conservation, disaster relief, startup and general welfare.

