KAMPALA – Fashionista Allen Asiimwe of Alyn Rosy Couture has celebrated 10 years of impacting Uganda’s fashion industry.

At a glamorous event she held at Cham Towers in Kampala over the weekend, the celebrated fashion designer hosted different top city fashion lovers and showcased to the audience her customized wide range of clothes that the models showcased on the runway.

At the runway, models showcased men and women’s outfits including bridal, maternity, casual, and office wear, among others. Some of the models were pregnant and brought out the real fashion of maternity dresses.

In attendance was MC Esco who drove the night as the host, fashion lovers like Prima Kardash, Jessica Kayanja, Ras Kasozi, Joram Muzira and so many others who witnessed Asiimwe’s achievement as they sipped on cocktails.

Speaking to the media, Asiimwe shared that the milestone has always been her dream and holding such an event is something huge and career path-changing. She thanked God for enabling her to reach the milestone and acknowledged her father for supporting her dream from the word go.

“I am doing this fashion showcase to show what I have in store but most importantly to give back to the people who have supported me in the last ten years,” she said.

Ms Asiimwe added that she has done so much and styled so many people and now is the time and way of celebrating her milestone.

“10 years is a long enough period to establish my fan base, my traction, and a recall value with my customers.”

In a video played at the showcase, a number of partners, clients and organizations hailed Asiimwe for the stone put on the fashion industry. Clients from diverse fields of life also hailed her professionalism and wished her more years of impacting and nurturing other fashionistas.

